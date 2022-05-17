Black Mirror season 6: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - After three years, a new season of Black Mirror is in development at Netflix, according to a new report.

Variety reported that season six is underway and will have more episodes than season five - which premiered in 2019 and had just three installments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus. The drama series, which has several episodes over 60 minutes in length, is written in an anthology television format.

In other words, each episode of Black Mirror explores a different genre and uses new stories, characters, actors, and settings - although most are set in a dystopia.

There are few details so far about the next season of Black Mirror, but Variety noted it will be more "cinematic in scope" and that Banijay Rights - the distribution arm of the company that holds the rights to Black Mirror - has licensed the show to Netflix. Black Mirror began on UK's Channel 4, where it aired for two seasons, before going to Netflix and becoming a worldwide hit.

Pocket-lint contacted Netflix and Banijay Rights for a comment, but neither have yet to confirm season six is in the works - let alone when it will be available.

Black Mirror will reportedly return to Netflix, with season six set to premiere globally on the video streaming service.

You should watch the first five seasons of Black Mirror in order to truly experience season six. But given it is an anthology series, you technically don't have to watch any previous episodes of Black Mirror to understand what's happening. But, like we said, it's worth revisiting the dystopian drama for the fun of it and to make season six all that more special when it arrives.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.