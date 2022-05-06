Drive to Survive renewed for seasons 5 and 6 by Netflix

(Pocket-lint) - Like the 2021 F1 season, the latest run of Netflix's ongoing documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive ended in spectacular fashion earlier this year.

Now it's been confirmed that there will be a new season of the show, covering the current goings-on in the motorsport. And, what's more, Netflix has announced it will continue next year too.

Seasons 5 and 6 will take us through to the end of the 2023 F1 season. And, if you've been watching the racing action unfold so far, you'll know there are more twists and turns to come (no pun intended).

Ferrari's reemergence as a competitive team will hopefully make great telly, although Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes fans might want to look away - at least for the first couple of episodes.

Netflix has also announced that season 5 will be available on the platform from 2023. There's no actual launch date as yet, but we expect it to be available earlier in the year. That's because season 4 arrived in the first two weeks of March this year, so it's likely to be around the same timeframe.

As for season 6, that'll be early 2024 surely.

You can catch up with the utterly compelling first four seasons of Drive to Survive on Netflix now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.