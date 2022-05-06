Cobra Kai Season 5 release date and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - Cobra Kai is one of our favourite shows on Netflix. That blend of nostalgia, hooked deep into the Karate Kid movies, gives an angle for those of us who remember the originals, while entertaining newcomers to the characters.

With Cobra Kai Season 4 done and dusted, we now have details coming together for Season 5 - and this is everything you need to know.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai will be available on 9 September. It will be streaming on Netflix and, as in previous seasons, we're expecting all the episodes to be available from that date.

This is earlier than anyone expected - as it was expected to debut around New Year. It hasn't been confirmed, but we're expecting there to be 10 episodes.

That's something we've heard less about and if you haven't watched Season 4, then there's spoilers below, so go read about something else instead.

Season 4 ends in dramatic style: Cobra Kai wins the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship and it was more than just a tournament - there was deal that the losing dojo would close. Add to the fact that John Kreese is setup by Terry Silver and arrested at the end of Season 4 - and the plotlines have been laid for new direction for the story.

Miguel leaves town at the end of Season 4 to hunt out his roots and that sees Johnny and Robby heading down to Mexico to hunt for him, while Danny LaRusso has sworn to defeat Cobra Kai. What we do know is that Chozen appears to have a much bigger role in the fight back against Terry Silver.

There are new alliances, old rivalries, and plenty of action to come - we just don't know how it will all play out.

Yes, and you can find it below.

We don't have a full case list for Season 5, but the trailers shows off many of the familiar characters, including:

Ralph Macchio - Danny LaRusso

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

Xolo Mariduena - Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Thomas Ian Griffith - Terry Silver

Yuji Okumoto - Chozen

At the moment we don't know what new characters might appear and how the events tie into Karate Kid lore - but more might be revealed over the coming months.

As we said in our Season 4 guide, the best way to enjoy Cobra Kai is to watch all the Karate Kid films first, as that provides the context for a lot of the relationships in Cobra Kia and gives the history of a lot of the characters.

Importantly, the original The Karate Kid provides the context for the whole premise of Cobra Kia, so is essential viewing.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) is important context for Cobra Kai Season 3, while The Karate Kid Part III introduces Terry Silver who is important for Cobra Kai Season 4 and Season 5, so you'll need to watch that too.

Netflix then has all the seasons 1-4 for you to watch online, so you're good to go.

Writing by Chris Hall.