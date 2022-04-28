(Pocket-lint) - The UK government has proposed changes in the way streaming services are regulated in the country.

It plans to "level the playing field" by ensuring services like Netlfix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video face the same content regulations as linear TV.

Under the new rules, streaming services will be regulated by Ofcom. At present, only linear TV and BBC iPlayer fall under its remit, but that will be widened to any video streaming services that provide TV-like content. This will also include ITV Hub (soon to be ITVX), All 4 and My5, which have also so far been outside its reach.

Ofcom will ensure that video services abide by the Broadcasting Code to protect viewers from harmful or offensive material, plus stick by rules on privacy, fairness and accuracy.

"The UK's TV and radio industries are world-renowned for their creativity, driven by exceptional talent that is delivering groundbreaking public service programming," said the UK's culture secretary, Nadine Dorries (as reported by the BBC).

"Set against the backdrop of the digital transformation of our viewing habits, today's plans will revamp decades-old laws to help our public service broadcasters compete in the internet age."

Writing by Rik Henderson.