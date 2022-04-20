Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix backtracks: Suddenly, it's open to cheaper, ad-supported plan

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
 
Play video

- Would you watch Netflix with ads?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has long been in the anti-ad corner, often denying it would ever introduce an ad-supported streaming tier. But now it's backtracking.

Also: Netflix tips and tricks: How to master your binge-watching

Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings said on the company's first-quarter earnings call that the company is "quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising, as a consumer choice".

It's now considering the option and trying to figure it out "over the next year or two". Hastings has acknowledged that an ad-supported tier would be a huge change for the streaming giant, but he now believes advertisements make "a lot of sense" for consumers who "would like to have a lower price and are advertising tolerant". In addition to ads, co-CEO Ted Sarandos also discussed a move into live sports - something it previously flat-out rejected. According to Deadline, he said: "I’m not saying that we’ll never do sports but we’ll have to see a path to growing a big revenue stream and a great profit stream with it".

Keep in mind Netflix recently reported that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and it's even considering ways to restrict password sharing to help its bottom line. Its competition - including Hulu, Peacock, and even HBO Max - all offer plans that let consumers pay less or nothing in exchange for displaying ads. Even Disney+ plans to release an ad-supported option by the end of the year. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.