(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is introducing a new way for you to tell the streaming service what you really enjoyed, in order to help it better curate your homepage with more relevant recommendations.

It's announced a "Two Thumbs Up" button that will join the existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down controls that Netflix already offers to subscribers so they can indicate whether they liked or disliked something.

The Two Thumbs Up takes things a step further than the existing Thumbs Up and Down buttons on Netflix, as it enables subscribers to tell the streaming service when they really enjoyed a movie or show.

This is something that's been a highly requested feature, according to the company. Keep in mind Netflix previously offered a five-star rating system that guided how it suggested recommendations to subscribers, but it replaced that system in 2017 with its current thumbs up/thumbs down system. (Pro tip: If you find that Netflix is never suggesting anything you actually like, you can check out and edit your ratings here.)

Netflix's Two Thumbs Up button can be found next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons. Tap it on a program when you want to see more movies and shows that are similar or star the same actors. So, for instance, if you loved Bridgerton, you could see more shows or films starring the cast.

"Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love", explained Netflix in a blog post. "A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations".

Netflix's Two Thumbs Up button will be available on Netflix web, TV, Android, and iOS interfaces starting 11 April 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.