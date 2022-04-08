(Pocket-lint) - A two-part documentary series on British celebrity and predatory paedophile Jimmy Savile is now available on Netflix.

It's not a comfortable watch, but unprecedented access to a wealth of archive footage makes it a fascinating, even important one. That'll be why it's currently trending worldwide.

Here's how to watch Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and a few other related programmes.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a new true crime documentary has been made by Netflix and examines the case of Savile - a TV presenter, charity fundraiser and DJ in the UK - who was exposed as a predatory paedophile and sex offender after his death in 2011 when more than 400 people came forward with stories of abuse. The alleged incidents took place over a period of more than 50 years, while Savile remained in the public eye and even became a close friend of the British royal family.

The documentary looks at how he managed to keep it secret for so long, all-the-while hinting in TV appearances as to his darker side, and how nobody found out until it was far too late.

As a Netflix programme, the series is available on the streaming service exclusively. You will need a Netflix subscription, therefore.

There are two episodes of Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - the first is 79-minutes long, the second 91-minutes.

Jimmy Savile made an enormous amount of programming, mainly for the BBC, although much of it is not available to watch on streaming services for good reason.

For example, BBC Four's rerun of classic Top of the Pops episodes in the UK skips episodes hosted by Savile.

However, you should try to check out Louis Theroux's Savile documentary (on BBC iPlayer in the UK and several streaming services in the US).

Having originally interviewed Jimmy Savile for a Louis Theroux Meets... documentary before his death, this revisited episode looks at why, like many others, the TV presenter managed to pull the wool over Theroux's eyes.

You can see the trailer for the Jimmy Savile Netflix series below.

Writing by Rik Henderson.