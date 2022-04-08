How to watch Elon Musk's Return to Space documentary

(Pocket-lint) - Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is likely a name you have heard. Whether that's because of Tesla, his role on Twitter's board, or perhaps - and more likely if you're reading this - his SpaceX efforts.

If it is the SpaceX Elon Musk that you have an interest in, there's a documentary you'll want to add to your watch list: Return to Space. Here's how to watch it, what it's about and everything else you need to know.

Elon Musk's Return to Space documentary was released on Netflix on 7 April 2022 so it's available to watch on the streaming platform now.

Return to Space is a Netflix documentary film so you'll need to have a Netflix subscription to watch it. It's worth noting that it's rated 15 so if you have multiple profiles, make sure you're searching for it on one with the right permissions.

The Return to Space documentary film is all about Elon Musk's SpaceX mission that saw NASA veterans Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley head to the International Space Station on Musk's private rocket and spacecraft.

The film follows the astronauts and their families in the lead up to the mission, as well as the mission itself, taking viewers on the ride to the International Space Station.

It also covers behind the scenes footage from the ground during the mission, including Musk himself and it highlights the concerns of the families and the risks involved in missions like this one.

The Return to Space film is 2 hours and 8 minutes long.

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for the Return to Space documentary ahead of its release on 7 April 2022. You can watch it below.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.