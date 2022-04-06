Drive to Survive season 5: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix's Drive to Survive series is brilliant. Its focus is Formula 1 but we wouldn't say you need to be a Formula 1 fan to appreciate it. In fact, you might even find that you like the series more than a die hard F1 fan because you may not necessarily know the results of some races, making the episodes more exciting. F1 fans meanwhile, get to see things from a different perspective. It's a win-win.

Focusing on the drama on and off the track, Drive to Survive has given us a great insight into the last four F1 seasons, the teams and the drivers, but will it continue? While a season five of Drive to Survive has yet to be confirmed, there are hints to suggest it is happening.

This is everything we have heard so far about Drive to Survive season 5.

A season 5 of Drive to Survive has yet to be confirmed as happening, though we are expecting that it will. Season 4 wasn't confirmed by Netflix until August 2021 and it was then released in March 2022.

It wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar timeline for season 5. It could be a few months before it is confirmed as happening, but if it does, we'd expect it to be released around March 2023. This would allow for the 2022 F1 season to finish and final production to happen.

Netflix was in Barcelona for the pre-season testing and well, it's likely that wasn't just for fun so a season 5 looks promising. Planet Sport tweeted a picture offering evidence of the streaming platforms presence, sparking inital speculation.

Season four isn't out, but it looks like Netflix are already filming season five of Drive to Survive out in Barcelona…#F1 pic.twitter.com/QERogUpkBB — Planet Sport (@PlanetSportcom) March 1, 2022

Since then, Drive to Survive producers spoke to The Radio Times. In the interview, producer James Gay-Rees told the publication: "I was in Barcelona [for F1 testing] last weekend sitting down with Christian [Horner] and Toto [Wolff] and they're like, 'We're here again, it's started again'"

When directly asked about a season 5, Gay-Rees said: "We hope so. We're still talking about it. Obviously the season is approaching so we'll try and pull it off. It's in discussion."

Fellow producer, Paul Martin, then told The Radio Times: "He wasn't in Barcelona for his holidays, basically!"

Martin added: "If the appetite is there, I think it could it run and run."

If we do get treated to a Drive to Survive season 5, you can fully expect it to be on Netflix. Like Bridgerton, it's exclusive to the streaming platform so you'll need to make sure you have your subscription ready if you want to watch any future seasons or catch up on previous ones.

We would expect Drive to Survive season 5 to follow a similar pattern to the previous seasons. If it ain't broke, don't fix it right? We'd therefore expect to see each episode focus on one or two of the teams and the lead up to a certain race or races. In that focus, there will likely be interviews with the drivers involved again, as well as the team principles, and you'll get an insight into the drivers and rivalries, as well as any drama.

You'll also get analysis from F1 journalists like Will Buxton, offering a different perspective or opinion on whatever is going on off the track, as well as on it.

With no confirmation of season 5 as yet, we don't know what teams or drivers might have agreed to take part. We saw Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Williams, Renault and Scuderia Ferrari all featuring last year, along with drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez among others.

Max Verstappen didn't take part in season 4 despite being part of previous seasons so it's possible we won't see him in season 5 either, though Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principle has played a big part in the show in the past so we don't expect to miss out on too much of the Red Bull action even if Verstappen doesn't return.

Drive to Survive seasons one to four have all had 10 episodes each. It's therefore highly likely season 5 would offer the same if it does get confirmed.

You can watch all the previous seasons of Drive to Survive on Netflix. Seasons one, two, three and four are all available to watch now after season 4 appeared on 11 March 2022.

If you're a Formula 1 fan then there's plenty to watch in terms of docuseries at the moment, whilst you wait to find out if Drive to Survive is returning.

Sky have a two-part documentary called Duel: Hamilton vs Verstappen. You need to have a Sky subscription, or a NOW entertainment subscription but it's worth a watch.

Apple TV+ is also working with Lewis Hamilton on a documentary about the seven-time World Champion. We don't know when it will air as yet, but you can read everything we know so far in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.