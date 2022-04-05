The Witcher season 3: Cast, story, rumours, and more

(Pocket-lint) - The Witcher is getting a third season, to no-one's surprise. The show has been a smash hit for Netflix, and we'll be getting more of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri's story soon enough.
Exactly what we'll be seeing, though, isn't too certain. While the show is adapting the source books by Andrzej Sapkowski, it's ploughing its own furrough to a decent degree. We've got all the details and rumours, below.
The Witcher season 3: Release date
We don't know when The Witcher will drop its third season, but we do have one bit of really concrete good news - the show is in production!
Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022
While this doesn't give us any firm clues for when the show will debut, it fits in roughly with its previous shooting and release schedules to indicate that we might hope to see it at the very tail-end of 2022, if the post-production can go nice and smoothly.
Still, for now we'll have to wait until Netflix puts out a confirmed release date before we can get too excited.
The Witcher season 3: Plot rumours
The second season of The Witcher ended with Yennefer, Geralt and Ciri together after some to-and-fro action. Yennefer is back onside having realised that she can't sacrifice her morals, and indeed Ciri, to get her magic back.
With the geopolitics of war and nations going on in the foreground as well, there are a lot of moving pieces, from the movement of the dissatisfied elves after the murder of their child, and the arrival on the scene of Nilfgaard's emperor, Emhyr var Emreis, revealed to be Ciri's father.
We've got a firm idea of what will happen in the next season, thanks to the official plot summary that Netflix has released, which you can see below.
We're also excited to reveal the official plot summary for the upcoming season...#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/oqg6LnufBT— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022
That said, this only really covers our main characters - what happens in the wider story of conquest will remain to be seen. Unless you've read the books or played the games, of course, in which case you'll have a massive headstart!
The Witcher season 3: Cast and crew
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is The Witcher's creator and showrunner. It is executive produced by Schmidt Hissrich. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub, and Jarosław Sawko also executive produce.
In addition to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, season three has a huge cast. Here's the list of characters from season two, almost all of whom are expected to return:
- Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia
- Freya Allan plays Princess Cirilla, aka Ciri
- Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer of Vengerberg
- Joey Batey plays Jaskier
- MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia de Vries
- Eamon Farren plays Cahir
- Mimi M Khayisa plays Fringilla Vigo
- Anna Shaffer plays Triss Merigold
- Mahesh Jadu plays Vilgefortz
- Royce Pierreson plays Istredd
- Kim Bodnia plays Vesemir
- Tom Canton plays Filavandre
- Mecia Simson plays Francesca Findabair
- Wilson Mbomio plays Dara
- Basil Eidenbenz plays Eskel
- Paul Bullion plays Lambert
- Yasen Atour plays Coen
- Terence Maynard plays Artorius Vigo
- Lars Mikkelsen plays Stregobor
- Shaun Dooley plays King Foltest of Temeria
- Graham McTavish plays Sigismund Dijkstra
- Chris Fulton plays Rience
- Aisha Fabienne Ross plays Lydia
- Simon Callow plays Codringher
- Liz Carr plays Fenn
- Adjoa Andoh plays Nenneke
The Witcher season 3: Trailers and featurettes
So far we're without a trailer for the next season, but as soon as Netflix releases any teasers of featurettes, we'll add them to this section so you can see them all in one place.
The Witcher season 3: The last season?
As is always the way with Netflix's shows, you can't really be certain that more is coming until the streaming giant comes out and confirms it. With audience metrics reigning supreme, there's never any guarantee that even a critically-loved show will get another season.
Still, while there's nothing confirmed about The Witcher, given how well it's done so far we'd assume that a fourth season is very likely - and likely to be confirmed shortly after the third season becomes available to stream so that Netflix can verify its continued popularity.
