(Pocket-lint) - Netflix confirmed a season 4 of its psychological thriller 'You' before the third season even hit screens, and now the streaming platform has not only confirmed filming has started for the new season, but it's given us a little more information too.

Filming for season 4 of 'You' officially started on 22 March 2022, though the final scenes at the end of season 3 suggested the next season would be based in Paris with Joe seemingly looking for Marienne - who was spared by Love at the end of season 3.

The latest tweet from Netflix which mentions the beginning of filming for the series tells us to watch out in London though, adding a twist in the story before we're even close to a release of season 4. There are also a pile of books on the chair next to Joe and let's be honest, they aren't there by accident.

Watch your back… Joe is in the UK! YOU Season 4 is now filming in London. pic.twitter.com/dY0Bo0mpN0 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 1, 2022

If you zoom in on the books, you'll see Charles Dickens' 'Great Expectations' and 'Oliver Twist' - both of which are essentially about growing up from a boy's perspective. This could refer to Joe's mentality or perhaps Joe's son that he had to leave behind. It could also mean something as simple as the next season having "twists" and defying "expectations".

The other books include 'The Adventures Sherlock Holmes', suggesting more mystery, while 'Vanity Fair' centres on high society. Meanwhile, 'A Good Man in a Cruel World' is certainly an interesting play on words, given it's quite clear Joe is not a 'good man', even if he thinks his actions are justified.

'You' is well versed in its twists and turns - it's one of the best things about the show. Nothing is ever as it seems and despite some speculation suggesting Marienne was on a moped behind Joe in Paris in the final scenes of season 3, it looks like we could all be in for a bit of a surprise in a number of ways.

'You' season 3 aired on 15 October 2021, with season four announced by Netflix on 13 October 2021. Fans had waited nearly two years between season 3 and 4, though with filming having now started for season 4, hopefully that won't be the case again.

You can read everything we know so far about 'You' season 4 in our separate feature, and hopefully Netflix will give us a few more teasers like this one.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.