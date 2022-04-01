Bridgerton season 3: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - Glossy period drama (with much more sex and scandal) - Bridgerton - first graced Netflix in late 2020 and it was excellent. It was the TV series that had us all hooked on Lady Whistledown's detailing of the events from start to finish, further fuelled by the second season that hit our screens in March 2022.

The first series was inspired by Juila Quinn's book - 'The Duke and I' - while the second series was inspired by Quinn's second book - 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'. There are eight books in total so there is plenty of material to see us binge on Bridgerton for quite a while longer.

With a season 3 and 4 already confirmed by Netflix, here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3 and when it will hit our screens.

Netflix confirmed Bridgerton would see a season 3 (and 4 for that matter) on 13 April 2021. It hasn't yet confirmed when Bridgerton season 3 will air though. We would hope to see it in the first half of 2023, but it's unclear for now.

Bridgerton season 2 aired on 25 March 2022, while season 1 aired on 25 December 2021. It's therefore possible season 3 could appear anytime between the end of 2022 and first half of 2023, though we would say 2023 is more likely.

Shonda Rhimes, producer of the show told Entertainment Tonight writing has started: "[We] got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. ... That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

When Bridgerton season 3 does land though, it be on Netflix only. Unsurprising, given its a Netflix original series - and one of the biggest one so far - so you'll need to make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready.

Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 both had eight episodes so it wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar number for season 3, though currently we don't know.

Each episode is likely to be an hour long though - or just over, as they were in season 1 and season 2, so we can hope for at least eight hours of more drama and Lady Whistledown reporting.

As mentioned, the first season of Bridgerton was inspired by Julia Quinn's 'The Duke and I', which focused on the relationship between the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and the oldest of the Bridgerton daughter's, Daphne Bridgerton.

The second season of Bridgerton was inspired by the second book - 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' and it centred around head of the Bridgerton household, Anthony Bridgerton, and his quest to finally find a suitable wife. This saw him involved with the Sharma sisters and followed his battle between marrying for duty and marrying for love.

The third season could follow the order of the books, which would mean it could be inspired by Quinn's 'An Offer From A Gentleman', though that isn't confirmed and while Shonda Rhimes said there were plans for each series to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling and their love story, she wouldn't confirm to Entertainment Tonight which order they would go in. She told the publication: "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

If the order of the books is followed by the show, it's possible the third series will focus on the second eldest Bridgerton bachelor, Benedict. The book synopsis of 'An Offer From A Gentleman' is pretty much Cinderella, though keep in mind that the series could defer from the book rather than follow it to the letter.

In the third book though, Sophie Beckett - who was adopted by the Earl of Penwood before he died - is left with a countess who is not a fan and relegates Sophie to the role of a servant. Sophie manages to sneak into Lady Bridgerton's ball, capturing the attention of Benedict. Alas though, once the night of the ball is over, Sophie returns to her role as a servant and Benedict is left blinded by the mystery woman, swearing to find her again. Sounds like a pretty good plot for Lady Whistledown to meddle with in her Society Papers, hey?

Speaking of Lady Whistledown, there will also no doubt be some focus on Penelope Fetherington and Eloise Bridgerton in season 3 too though after Eloise found out Penelope's secret at the end of season 2. Will the two ladies rebuild their friendship and perhaps even work together, or will Eloise reveal Penelope's identity to the rest of the Ton?

If the order of the books isn't followed, it could be that Colin Bridgerton is the next focus. Him and Penelope seemed to finally be getting somewhere in the second season, before poor Penelope overheard Colin's conversation with some of the other eligable bachelors. For now, we just don't know, but there are plenty of possibilities.

Netflix hasn't confirmed any of the cast for season 3 as yet, though we can probably take a couple of guesses as to some of those likely to return.

We'd expect to see many of the season one and two cast in season 3. Here is who played who in season 2 and who we would expect to see in season 3, even if they don't play as large of a role:

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor - Daphne Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Lady Bridgerton - Ruth Gemmell

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington)

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton née Sharma

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma

Shelly Conn - Mary Sharma

All 16 episodes of Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 are available to watch on Netflix so you can refresh your memory as to what happened in both social seasons as much as you like ahead of season 3.

Yes. Netflix confirmed there would be a season 4 of Bridgerton at the same time it confirmed season 3 so there is plenty of drama still to come.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.