Everything we know about Netflix's Resident Evil show: Teasers, how to watch and more

(Pocket-lint) - There's a new horror show coming to Netflix, and it's attached to one of gaming's most storied franchises.

Resident Evil is a series that's gone to some crazy places, so Netflix could do almost anything with the creative property, although from the sounds of it we might see some familiar locations on the silver screen. Here are all the details you need to know.

Resident Evil teaser images and release date

In March 2022 Netflix released the teaser images you can see in the Tweet below, getting people excited for the arrival of the show.

It also confirmed when the show will be coming out - on 14 July 2022

Resident Evil how to watch

The good thing about a show that's announced by Netflix for its service is that watching it will be very simple - once it's come out, all you'll need is a Netflix account and you'll be able to watch however much of it you want.

This also means that you could use a free trial to binge the show without ever paying, if you've not made a Netflix account before (and at this point, if that describes you we're impressed).

Resident Evil cast

The cast so far confirmed for Netflix's Resident Evil show is as follows:

  • Lance Reddick (as Albert Wesker)
  • Ella Balinska
  • Tamara Smart
  • Siena Agudong
  • Adeline Rudolph
  • Paola Nuñez

Resident Evil story

We know a little about the story that Resident Evil will tell thanks to Netflix's comments on the matter. For one thing, you can see in the announcement below there are a few strong hints:

The official description of the show reads as follows:

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Based on the fact that she's in all eight episodes according to IMDB, we're expecting Ella Balinska to be playing Jade Wesker, and adding a further family element to the long-time series antagonist Albert Wesker should be interesting.

From the teaser images that Netflix released in March we can also tell that the T-Virus (otherwise known as the Tyrant Virus) is going to be playing a major part in the series, raising the possibility that we could see some giant superpowered zombie baddies at some point.

