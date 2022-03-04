(Pocket-lint) - This spring, Netflix will release an interactive series called Trivia Quest. Here's everything you need to know about it, including how to play.
What is Netflix Trivia Quest?
Trivia Quest is a narrative interactive experience, where each "win" will help move the story along. But this isn't Netflix's first latest foray into interactive television and games. The service previously experimented with this type of format when it released titles such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, and the trivia-centered Cat Burglar.
Netflix released a trailer for Trivia Quest - which you can watch above. It features the colourful "Willy" explaining how the interactive series works. (If "Willy" looks familiar, that's probably because you've played Etermax's Trivia Crack series of mobile games. The New York Times said Netflix licensed the Trivia Crack game Etermax.)
How to play Netflix Trivia Quest
Essentially, Trivia Quest is a game starring Willy and his caged pals versus the Evil Rocky. Only you can save them by answering questions for points. There will be a new episode available each day with 24 questions - 12 standard difficulty and 12 hard. By correctly answering the questions, the story progresses, and you can help Willy save his friends from Rocky.
Players will be able to replay the quizzes to score points and correctly answer questions they may have previously missed.
When will Netflix Trivia Quest be available?
A new episode of Trivia Quest will hit Netflix every day throughout April 2022, with 30 episodes in total. (Netflix promised "no, this isn’t an April Fool’s Joke".)
Which devices support Netflix Trivia Quest?
Trivia Quest will be playable on the following devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches
- Supported smart TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles
- Desktops via the web.
A full list of supported devices can be found right here. Make sure your device is running the latest version of the Netflix app to experience Trivia Quest.
Want to play more interactive titles on Netflix?
Netflix has other interactive titles (below) where you can make choices for the characters and shape the story. Just look for the "spark" badge on titles - that means it's interactive.
- Cat Burglar
- Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- Escape The Undertaker
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
- Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- You vs. Wild
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Minecraft: Story Mode
- Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
- Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale