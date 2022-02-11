(Pocket-lint) - Better Call Saul fans will no doubt shed a tear when the series finally ends this year.

The prequel to the also incredible Breaking Bad will finish with season 6, as we finally get to find out what happens to Jimmy McGill, AKA Saul Goodman, in his modern day, on-the-run guise.

Here's everything you need to know about Better Call Saul's sixth and final season.

It has been announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will be split into two parts. Episodes will also be added to AMC/Netflix (region depending) weekly from each part's initial premiere date.

Episodes 1 and 2 will debut in on the same day - 18 April 2022 in the US, 19 April in the UK. They will be followed by episodes 3 to 7, which will be released each week.

The second batch of six episodes will start on 11 July 2022 in the States, 12 July in the UK.

AMC will broadcast Better Call Saul season 6 in the US.

As with all other seasons, Better Call Saul season 6 will be exclusive to Netflix in the UK.

There will be 13 episodes in total. As we've mentioned above, these will be split into two batches, of seven and six episodes respectively.

The season will chart the final events that lead to Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) finally becoming criminal lawyer Saul Goodman through and through.

We also find out the fate of his partner Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and see how Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) becomes such a powerful member of the cartel.

"In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season," said showrunner Peter Gould in a statement published by Variety.

"Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole ‘Saul’ team - writers, cast, producers, directors and crew - have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together."

If you are in the UK (or another region outside the US that cannot access AMC), Netflix hosts all five existing seasons of Better Call Saul.

You might also want to check out Breaking Bad afterwards (even if you've seen it already) as it effectively carries on the story. And also make sure you watch El Camino - a feature length follow-up starring Aaron Paul as Jessy Pinkman.

There's not a full trailer yet, just the brief teaser below...

Sadly, when the last episode of season 6 airs that's all folks.

However, there will be three "short-form" spin-offs that will debuts this spring.

Slippin' Jimmy is a six-part animated series telling the tale of McGill's early days in Chicago.

Cooper's Bar is also a six-part series - this time live action. It stars Rhea Seehorn as Kim and Lou Mustillo as the eponymous Cooper.

We're yet to hear details of the third spin-off show.

