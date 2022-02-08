(Pocket-lint) - If, like us, you were devastated that The History Channel / Amazon Prime Video's Vikings ended in 2020, with the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons coming to a bloody conclusion, you will no doubt be as thrilled to learn that a spin-off sequel will soon hit our screens.

Vikings: Valhalla picks up 100 years after the events in the original series and will focus on the stories of Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter and other famed Norsemen and women as they battle with the Norman king of England, William the Conqueror.

It also switches broadcaster, having been acquired by Netflix this time around. So here are all the details on Vikings: Valhalla so far.

Vikings: Valhalla premieres on Netflix on 25 February 2022.

It is not yet clear whether all episodes will be available at once, or whether they will be released weekly.

Netlfix has the exclusive rights to Vikings: Valhalla, so you will be able to watch it all through the streaming service.

We don't yet have an official episode count for season 1, although IMDB suggests there are 24 episodes in total.

Being set a century after the original Vikings TV show, Vikings: Valhalla switches its attention to a new generation of Viking warriors and kings.

It will lead on the main duo of Leif Eriksson and his sister Freydis Eriksson, with the conflict of paganism and Christianity continuing to be central to the story - as it was in Vikings.

The show will reportedly take us through many battles, return to an even bigger Kattegat (the original home of Ragnar), and finish with the Battle of Stamford Bridge 1066 and the end of the Viking age.

The sequel features an all-new cast, with Sam Corlett (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) taking the role of Leif. Freydis is played by Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher), and Leo Suter (Sandition) plays ambitious Nordic price Harald.

The show has been created by Jeb Stuart, who also wrote the screenplay for Die Hard, with original Vikings creator and historian Michael Hirst acting as executive producer.

Director of the first episode, Niels Arden Oplev, also worked on Mr Robot and helmed the original language version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

While Vikings: Valhalla is an all-new production, there are six series of the award-winning Vikings TV series you can catch-up on.

You likely won't need to see it before watching the sequel, but you'll be missing out on a cracking show if you don't.

The entire six series run was first shown on The History Channel in the US. In terms of streaming, however, it is available on Hulu in the States, Amazon Prime Video in the UK and several other regions.

From 2024, all of the original Vikings shows will be hosted by Netflix in the US and UK.

Netflix has released its first full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla. You can watch it below.

According to Wikipedia, production on a second season wrapped in late 2021. Will special effects and other post-production treatments required, we imagine it'll be available on Netflix in early 2023.

Writing by Rik Henderson.