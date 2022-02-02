(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has introduced a new feature: The ability to manually delete shows and movies from your "continue watching" row.

Here's how - plus everything you need to know.

Most streaming services have a version of Netflix's "continue watching" row. It’s one of the first things you see when you open up Netflix on your TV, phone, or laptop. In an age when there are millions of things to stream across dozens of streaming apps, a "continue watching" row helps you to easily resume movies, shows, and documentaries you previously started and need to finish.

You can finally get rid of the movies, shows, and documentaries that you never finished binge-watching and have forever cluttered up the "continue watching" row of your Netflix user interface. It's basically giving you and everyone else a little more control over what you see when you first open Netflix, and it allows you to hide things you potentially started, didn't like, and never want to see again.

The new feature is already available on Netflix’s web, mobile, and TV apps.

To remove a title, all you have to do is select it in the row and scroll down to the new "Remove from Continue Watching" option. Select once to remove it; select twice to quickly undo the removal.

Check out Pocket-lint's guides on Netflix to learn more about the streaming service and other clever tips and tricks:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.