(Pocket-lint) - Season 2 of the The Umbrella Academy certainly ended on a cliff-hanger, but what is the Sparrow Academy and how will the original members correct the timeline?

If that doesn't mean anything to you, we thoroughly suggest you stop reading right now and watch seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.

For the rest of you, here's everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Season 3 of the The Umbrella Academy will air this year but we don't have an exact date as yet.

The fan Twitter account @umbrellaacademy claims it to be "summer 2022".

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 3 - SUMMER 2022! pic.twitter.com/yesMqSFB14 — the umbrella academy ︎ season 3 updates (@umbrellaacademy) January 29, 2022

Filming wrapped in August 2021, so it's likely the post-production phase is almost over. We'll update when Netflix announces an official premiere date.

As with seasons 1 and 2, The Umbrella Academy season 3 will be exclusive to Netflix in all regions where the streaming service is available, including the US, UK and Central Europe.

As with the previous two seasons, there will be 10 episodes in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

Look away now if you want to avoid spoliers for seasons 1 and 2.

Having saved the world from the apocalypse (again), the Academy members managed to return to 2019 only to find themselves in a different timeline.

The Umbrella Academy is now the Sparrow Academy, Reginald Hargraves is still alive, as is Ben, and there are a new band of superpowered students. Will the originals want to return to their own timeline, or is this their new home. We'll undoubtedly find out this season as it borrows some of the storyline from the Hotel Oblivion arc in the comic books.

The first TV episode will be called "Meet the Family", which gives you a brief clue as to what to expect. All we know for sure is that showrunner Steve Blackman told Digital Spy that it will be "wilder, bigger and zanier" than ever before.

He also revealed that there will be "some amazing changes that people will love to sort of dig into, and there's a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not going to expect".

The entire original cast return, including Elliott Page as Vanya, and the superb Robert Sheehan as Klaus, while an all-new collection of actors will take on the roles of the Sparrow Academy children.

That includes Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane, and Cazzie David as Jayme. Sparrow number six - Christopher - will be played by Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube. Yep, it's a mysterious telekenetic cube.

All 20 episodes of The Umbrella Academy so far are available on Netflix.

There's not a trailer as such yet. However, a video teaser appeared on Twitter under the official Sparrow Academy account in October 2021.

We are the gift. Happy birthday to us! pic.twitter.com/rpdrcVaaDA — Sparrow Academy (@thesparrowacad_) October 1, 2021

It is not yet known whether The Umbrella Academy season 3 is that last. Netflix is yet to make an announcement on future plans.

Writing by Rik Henderson.