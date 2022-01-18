Drive to Survive season 4 release date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Drive to Survive shines a completely different light on Formula 1. You might know what happens on the track if you are an F1 fan, but how much do you know about what happens off the track?

Even those who aren't into F1 will be hooked on not just the Netflix show, but possibly the sport too - which is basically the aim of the show. With season 4 focusing on one of the most dramatic and exciting Formula 1 seasons yet (unless your Hamilton), we can't wait to see what paddock footage the Netflix cameras picked up.

Here's everything you need to know about Drive to Survive season 4 including release date and how to watch.

Netflix confirmed in August 2021 that there would be a season 4 of Drive to Survive. So far, it hasn't confirmed the release date for the show, though previous patterns suggest it could be in the next couple of months.

Season 1 arrived at the beginning of March 2019, season 2 at the end of February 2020 and season 3 in the middle of March 2021 so March is a good month to pencil in the diary for now.

When Drive to Survive season 4 does appear, it will be on Netflix so you'll need to make sure you have that subscription ready if you want to see all the juicy drama unfold on and off the track.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 all have 10 episodes so there's a good chance season 4 will also have 10 episodes, though nothing has been confirmed by Netflix yet.

Season 4 will cover the 2022 Formula 1 season that saw Max Verstappen pip Lewis Hamilton to the title and a very dramatic final lap.

If you follow Formula 1, you'll know the results and how the season itself played out, but it's the behind the scenes paddock footage that makes this Netflix series so exciting and so watchable, even if you know the outcome.

What will be interesting for this season is how Netflix manages to tell the story without Max Verstappen, who naturally plays a big role. Verstappen told the Associated Press that he didn't like being a part of the show and claimed Netflix "faked a few rivalries".

He added: "I decided not to be a part of it and did not give anymore interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show".

Seasons 1-3 are all available to watch on Netflix so you can catch up on the 2019, 2020 and 2021 F1 seasons ahead of the next season coming out.

A season 5 of Drive to Survive has not been officially confirmed as yet and it's likely we may have to wait a few more months until it is, but we will update this feature when we know more.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.