(Pocket-lint) - Crime drama Ozark hasn't just been a hit with Netflix viewers, it has reaped multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards nominations since its start in 2017 - winning several of them.

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the Byrdes, a husband and wife money laundering team, it is a tense and beautifully crafted series that will soon reach a crescendo with its fourth and final season, set to return to the streaming service soon.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

The final season of Ozark will be released in two parts this year, with the premiere of season 4 part 1 on 21 January 2022.

Part two will be available later this year.

Ozark season 4 part 1 will air exclusively on Netflix.

The fourth and final season of Ozark will be split into two seven episode parts. The second batch will be available later in 2022.

Season 4 naturally picks up where season 3 left off, with the Byrdes being sent back to Missouri by Navarro to stop Darlene from renewing her heroine business. Obviously, things don't quite go to plan.

The surviving cast all return in their original roles. That includes Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, and the superb JUlia Garner as Ruth Langmore.

Felix Solis will also get more airtime as Oscar Navarro - the Mexican drug lord - if the official trailer is any indication.

All 30 episodes of seasons 1 to 3 of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now, in 4K HDR or Dolby Vision if your TV supports it.

You can check out the official season 4 part 1 trailer below.

After the second part of season 4 airs that will genuinely be the end for the Byrdes and Ozark. It will conclude the story that started five years ago.

Writing by Rik Henderson.