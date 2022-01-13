Everything you need to know about Emily in Paris Season 3, including when it will be released.

Emily in Paris Season 3: Release date and everything you need to know

Emily in Paris probably shouldn't be anywhere near as good as it is but the mix of fabulous fashion, great friendships and a complicated love life make for excellent watching.

Season 2 hit screens in December 2021 and season three is following suit when it comes to timeline. Here is everything we know so far.

When is Emily in Paris Season 3 out?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris was released on 21 December 2022, just before Christmas.

Emily in Paris Season 1 first appeared on Netflix at the end of 2020, with Season 2 following in December 2021 so it's perhaps unsurprising the third season is also December.

How and where to watch Emily in Paris Season 3

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is on Netflix so you'll need to make sure you have that subscription ready.

Netflix typically drops all episodes in one go - with some exceptions, like Stranger Things and the upcoming season 4 of 'You' - but for now, you'll be able to binge watch the entire series of Emily in Paris Season 3 at once, rather than having to wait for a new episode every week.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

How many episodes are in Emily in Paris Season 3?

There are 10 episodes in Emily in Paris Season 1 and Season 2 and that's exactly the same for Season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3 cast and what happens in Season 3

Many of the favourite characters are return for season three, including Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) herself of course. Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) are also expected.

It's not yet clear if Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) will stick around as that depends on the relationship between him and Emily going forward, while Emily's Chicago boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) is also unclear for now given she was heavily pregnant at the end of Season 2. That said, Kate Walsh did share the Emily in Paris date announcement on her Instagram, suggesting she is involved.

With Season 2 ending on a cliff hanger after Emily called Sylvie to tell her whether she is staying in Paris or not, Season 3 is of course likely to give us an answer to that.

There's also been rumours of other locations, including Berlin and London so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Season 3 continue in Paris but tie in other places too. We fully expect plenty more complications in terms of Emily's love life though.

Is there a trailer of Emily in Paris Season 3?

There's is indeed. You can watch the full trailer below. It gives lots of hints at what to expect and thankfully we see both Alfie and Gabriel appear.

There is also date announcement teaser that you can watch below. It doesn't give as much away as the trailer above, though it does show Emily clearly having to make several decisions, as well as a little stressed - cutting a fringe in her hair.

Where to catch up on previous seasons of Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris Season 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix. You can watch all 20 episodes as many times as you like in anticipation of the next season.

Will there be a Season 4 of Emily in Paris?

Yes! Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris had been renewed for a third and fourth season in January 2022 so there is still plenty more of Emily and her fabulous style and complicated love life to look forward to.