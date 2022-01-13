Emily in Paris season 3 release date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Emily in Paris probably shouldn't be anywhere near as good as it is but the mix of fabulous fashion, great friendships and a complicated love life make for excellent watching.

Season two only hit screens in December 2021 but there's already confirmation of a season three. Here is everything we know so far.

For now Netflix has only confirmed season 3 is happening, but it hasn't given a release date. Emily in Paris season one first appeared on Netflix at the end of 2020, with season 2 following in December 2021.

There's a chance therefore, that we could see season 3 debut before the end of 2022, though it may be very close to the end of the year rather than anytime soon.

It's reported by Variety that season 3 will start shooting in Spring or Summer this year at Studios of Paris, though other locations are also being considered, including London.

When season 3 of Emily in Paris does arrive, it will appear on Netflix so you'll need to make sure you have that subscription ready.

Netflix typically drops all episodes in one go so you can binge watch the entire series at once, rather than having to wait for a new episode every week.

There are 10 episodes in Emily in Paris season 1 and season 2 so it's likely season 3 will also offer at least ten episodes. Nothing is confirmed as yet though.

Many of the favourite characters are expected to return for season three, including Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) herself of course. Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) are also expected.

It's not yet clear if Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) will stick around as that depends on the relationship between him and Emily going forward, while Emily's Chicago boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) is also unclear for now given she was heavily pregnant at the end of season 2.

With season 2 ending on a cliff hanger after Emily called Sylvie to tell her whether she is staying in Paris or not, season 3 is of course likely to give us an answer to that.

There's also been rumours of other locations, including Berlin and London so it wouldn't be too surprising to see season 3 continue in Paris but tie in other places too. We fully expect plenty more complications in terms of Emily's love life though.

Emily in Paris season 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix. You can watch all 20 episodes as many times as you like in anticipation of the next season.

Yes! Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris had been renewed for a third and fourth season in January 2022 so there is still plenty more of Emily and her fabulous style and complicated love life to look forward to.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.