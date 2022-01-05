Selling Sunset season 5 release date and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - If you love dreaming of houses you can't afford and watching the drama and glamour filled lives of beautiful women, then there are few better shows to indulge in than Selling Sunset.

The end of season four gave us a teaser of what we can expect from season five - hello Jason and Chrishelle - so it looks like the next season could be the most entertaining of all.

Here is everything you need to know about Selling Sunset season 5, including when it is due to be released and how to watch it.

Netflix confirmed a season 5 of Selling Sunset in March 2021 and production is underway.

Currently there is no confirmed release date for when Selling Sunset season 5 will air but season two and three were released just a few months apart so the same might happen with seasons four and five. If that's the case, we might see it appear before the summer.

When Selling Sunset season 5 does arrive, it will be on Netflix so make sure you have that subscription ready for all the drama you'll no doubt see unfold on your screens and grab the popcorn for hopefully another pooch party.

Selling Sunset seasons one, two and three all had eight episodes, while season four had 10.

With the move to 10 in the most recent season, we would expect season five to also have 10 episodes, though it's not confirmed as yet.

A teaser appeared at the end of season four which gave us a glimpse at some of the things we can expect from season five. With Jason and Chrishelle revealing their relationship in the teaser, we suspect the next season will focus on them.

It may also cover their break up too as sadly, Chrishelle announced on social media in December 2021 that they were no longer together but remained best friends.

The teaser also suggested an office holiday in Italy and Greece, which will no doubt come with as much drama as when they are in LA.

We'd also expect the usual updates on the girls and their partners, such as how Christine is getting on with motherhood and if Mary and Romain have agreed on a property to buy, for example.

It's likely the cast of Selling Sunset season 5 won't be too different from the cast in season 4. Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishelle Stause, Christine Quinn, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Heather Young, Davina Potratz and Maya Vander are all expected to return.

It might be that Jason Oppenheim features a little less as he is starting a new office in Orange County, but we'd imagine him and Brett will still appear, among others, including partners.

Selling Sunset seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 are all available on Netflix so you can stream the luxurious houses and drama to your heart's content.

There is also a spin off series called Selling Tampa available to stream on the platform and while there is no information on it just yet, it looks like there is going to be a Selling The OC too.

It's not been confirmed if there will be a season 6 of Selling Sunset, though we wouldn't be surprised if there was.