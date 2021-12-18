(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has released a teaser trailer for a prequel to The Witcher.

Called The Witcher: Blood Origin, it's a live-action series based on Anderzej Sapkowski’s dark fantasy novels, and it's scheduled to release next year. Netflix surprised fans who watched season two of The Witcher, which premiered on 17 December, by rolling footage of the upcoming show after the credits. The spinoff series is set thousands of years before the mainline Witcher show.

The teaser shows three elves - played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Sophia Brown - traveling into the woods and fighting soldiers. Yeoh plays Scian, the last member of a tribe of sword-elves, while O'Fuarain plays Fjall, a man born into a group of warriors sworn to protect a king, and Brown plays Eile, a warrior who left her clan and spot as Queen’s guardian to be a musician.

Netflix hasn't shared the teaser to YouTube yet, but if you search it, you can find it on several other channels that have uploaded it. We embedded one above, but it might be pulled in the coming days since it's not an official clip.

THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN is coming to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/Bzva1q5jEu — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 17, 2021

The trailer doesn’t provide many other clues - but Blood Origin will focus on the Conjunction of the Spheres, or when humans, elves, and monsters all come to inhabit the fantasy world. Netflix is working on building out The Witcher Universe not only with Blood Origin but also a third season of the first show as well as a second animated movie (Nightmare of the Wolf was the first).

The streaming service has also green-lit a Witcher children's series.