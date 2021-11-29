Cobra Kai season 4 release date, cast, how to watch and how to catch up

(Pocket-lint) - Of all of Netflix's programming, Cobra Kai stands out. Why? Because it isn't a remake or retelling of existing story, it is a continuation of the classic 1980s Karate Kid movies.

Picking up the story some 30 years later and with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai revisits many of characters of The Karate Kid movies, mixed with comedy - and dripping in nostalgia, which adds something to the mix that other shows can't quite touch.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will show on Netflix from 31 December and we're expecting it to have ten episodes. We're expecting all the episodes to land on the same day, but that's not confirmed.

Season 5 has also been confirmed and will be coming to Netflix in future - we imagine in late 2022.

The trailer for season 4 was released in September, showing the continuation of the story from season 3.

For those who don't remember, the love-hate relationship between Daniel and Johnny rolls on, but in season 4 they are united against John Kreese (Martin Kove), with the All-Valley Tournament on the horizon and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returning to the Cobra Kai dojo to stand with Kreese, again.

Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is firmly committed to the Cobra Kai dojo, while Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang dojos team up to stand in opposition.

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix, so catching up with Cobra Kai couldn't be easier.

But that's not the start of the story and to get the best appreciation for what Cobra Kai is doing, you need to go back to the original 1984 movie and start again. Indeed, watching the original The Karate Kid will give you a greater appreciation for those characters that have been revitalised, and provide context to all the flashbacks.

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) moves to Reseda, California. The new kid makes new friends, but in the process attracts the unwanted attention of Johnny Lawrence. After being beaten up, LaRusso turns to Mr Miyagi for help, culminating in a face-off at the All-Valley Karate Championships. This movie provides the context for Cobra Kai's main characters, with a similar story arc.

The second instalment follows the deepening of LaRusso and Miyagi's relationship as the pair return to Japan as Mr Miyagi's father is dying. We learn more about Miyagi's history, as well as introducing Kumiko, who catches LaRusso's eye. Much of this movie is reflected in Cobra Kai season 3, so it's worth a watch.

The third movie sees Kreese visiting his old Vietnam comrade Terry Silver, who steps up to take over the Cobra Kai dojo, promising revenge on LaRusso and Mr Miyagi. The plot twists leading Danial LaRusso back in the All-Valley tournament having broken and fixed his relationship with Mr Miyagi. This movie provides some context for Cobra Kai season 4.