(Pocket-lint) - Bad news Discovery fans, Paramount has announced that its popular Star Trek series will no longer be available on Netflix, and will - instead - be part of the catalogue on its own streaming service, Paramount Plus.

That means, outside of the States, Star Trek: Discovery won't be available to watch again until some point in 2022.

The company announced the move on Twitter where it said "Internationally, the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery season four will now premiere exclusively where Paramount+ is available in early 2022."

It will be joined by the previous three seasons on that streaming service, when Paramount+ expands the show's international availability.

The move comes after ViacomCBS and Netflix agreed a deal in which the former takes full control of the title, including the three seasons previously available on Netflix.

According to a report by The Deadline, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland will be in the first 20-strong group of regions to have Discovery available to stream on Paramount+.

As the age of streaming matures, Paramount is betting big on its own in-house streaming platform, and is seeking to stengthen its own IP to make its service more appealing outside of the US.

Whether or not Star Trek: Discovery will be enough to tempt viewers to subscribe to the service is yet to be seen. Its current catalogue may not be seen as the most exciting outside of the States, with the collection dominated by Nickelodeon, Star Trek, CSI and NCIS shows.

As for those in the US, Star Trek: Discovery will be showing on Paramount+ from 18 November.