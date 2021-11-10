Here is everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2.

Squid Game became one of Netflix's most talked about shows after its launch in 2021, which is unsurprising really - it's an emotional roller coaster that hooks you in almost immediately.

This resulted in season 1 becoming the most watched show at launch in the streaming service's history, with a staggering 111 million views in just a couple of months.

So, talk naturally turns to season 2 and, with a fairly open ending and unprecedented demand, it's not surprising it has been confirmed as coming.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, confirmed a second season of Squid Game will be happening during an earnings call in January 2022. Netflix then released a teaser on Twitter confirming officially that a "whole new round" was happening. Red light....Green light.

Squid Game's creator, writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, previously estimated that it will release at the end of 2023 or into 2024 at the latest.

He explained in a Vanity Fair interview in May 2022 that he was about to work on the scripts after forming three pages of ideas. In July 2022, an outline had apparently been set.

How and where to watch Squid Game season 2

It could be a while before Squid Game 2 appears on our screens. Hopefully season 2 won't take 12 years to bring to life like the first season though.

When season 2 of Squid Game does appear, it will be on Netflix exclusively - much like the first. That means you'll need that Netflix subscription ready.

How many episodes will Squid Game season 2 have?

The first season of Squid Game had nine episodes and six "games" within those nine episodes. We'd expect to see a similar amount for the next season. For now, it's not been confirmed.

What is expected to happen in Squid Game 2?

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Though the ending of season 1 certainly made room for a sequel, it is not fully clear what a second season would focus on. We expect the main character - player 456 - to return, given he didn't board the flight to see his daughter and we also expect him to attempt to take down those running the game.

Of course, the old man - player 001 - who turned out to be the game's creator, died in the last episode of season 1 and, given the main character won the prize money after many of the other characters perished, there is plenty of room for new cast members.

That said, Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead - player 456 - has hinted that specific players could have actually survived the games: "My idea is the masked men carry all of them out as quickly as possible and do a surgery on them to keep them alive," he explained to DirectTV during a Variety On the Carpet event.

Writer Hwang Dong-hyuk could go down an entirely different path, however.

He confirmed to Vanity Fair that the second season will definitely see a new set of fatal games for contestants to face, but little else: "Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," he said.

However, the way those games are played could be different: "If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," he added. "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

When Netflix confirmed season 2. it also offered up some details. The teaser post told us that Gi-Hun returns, the Front Man returns, the man in the suit with ddakji might be back and we will be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Where to catch up on Squid Game season 1?

If you're looking to catch up on season one of Squid Game and refresh your memory on what happened, or if you want to rewatch it completely, it's all on Netflix.

Like Bridgerton, Squid Game will no doubt remain available to watch for many months - years even.