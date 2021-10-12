(Pocket-lint) - Squid Game has become one of Netflix's most talked about shows, which is unsurprising really as it's an emotional roller coaster of a watch that hooks you in almost immediately.

It could be compared to Hunger Games, but Squid Game most definitely takes it up a notch. The ending to the first series leaves plenty open for the games to not be over just yet though. Here is everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2.

Netflix has yet to confirm there will be a season 2 of Squid Game. It would be surprising not to see the streaming service attempt to offer a follow up season, given how huge the first season has been, but for now, there is no official word.

The show's creator - Hwang Dong-hyuk - told Variety in September 2021: "I don't have well developed plans for 'Squid Game 2.' It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

If and when a season 2 of Squid Game appears, it will no doubt be hitting Netflix.

The first season of Squid Game had nine episodes and six games within those nine episodes. We'd expect to see a similar amount for the next season.

Though the ending of season 1 certainly made room for a sequel, it is not currently clear what a second season would focus on. We'd expect the main character - player 456 - to return, given he didn't board the flight to see his daughter and we'd also expect him to attempt to take down those running the game.

Of course the old man - player 001 - who turned out to be the game's creator, died in the last episode of season 1, and well given the main character won the prize money after many of the other characters died in the games, there is plenty of room for new cast members.

Whether the games will follow the same structure - six games and hundreds of contestants - or whether Hwang Dong-hyuk will go down a different path is not yet known. Exciting though.

Dong-hyuk told Radio Times: "I do realise there are huge expectations for season two. It's not that I haven’t thought about season two at all, and I also do have a rough framework for it. But I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season one. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season."

He also said of the ideas circulating online around a season 2: "If I ever make season two, I will try to look up those many ideas, and of course if there are any good ones, I can bring them into the story".

If you're looking to catch up on season one of Squid Game and refresh your memory on what happened, or if you want to rewatch it completely, it's Netflix you'll need to watch it.

Like Bridgerton, Squid Game will no doubt remain available to watch, even after the hype dies down.