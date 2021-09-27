(Pocket-lint) - Tick tock, the wait is on for Stranger Things season 4 to premiere. But, as the latest trailer, "The Creel House", reveals, that wait will take us through to 2022 - and no specific air date has yet been penned by Netflix.

The late September 2021 trailer - which is thought to be the third of four teasers ahead of the show's arrival - does however reveal interesting new backstory and settings for the upcoming show. You can watch it below.

As detailed in our Stranger Things S4 main feature - which you can read here, and watch all the trailers in order - the fourth season is not expected to take place in Hawkins, the sleepy town where the original was mainly set, but a split between Russia (following up on Jim Hopper's disappearance) and a second out-of-town US location.

The new trailer spells out that setting: the Creel house is where newcomer, Victor Creel - who is played by Robert Englund, the famed horror actor who previously played Freddy Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street - plays out his 1950s backstory, seemingly murdering his two daughters, before ending up imprisoned in a mental institution.

What's the importance of the Creel house? Well, that's where our favourite cast members - Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, et al - show up, and where the interplay between The Upside Down, the house's past history, and present day begins. What will we learn and where will the introduction of the Creel family turn the direction of the show? We'll have to wait until 2022 to find out...