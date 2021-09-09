Here is everything you need to know about 'You' season four, including the trailer, cast, release date and how to watch it when it arrives

Psychological thriller 'You' returned for a third season on 15 October 2021 after nearly two years. Joe Goldberg was living with Love and his child Henry Forty in a suburban home.

If you think that meant Joe had changed from his old obsessive ways though, think again, because season three was packed with so many twists and turns, it was enough to give you whiplash. Now season 3 is well and truly over though - for some characters more than others - what's next?

Here is everything you need to know about 'You' season four, including when it's coming out, how to watch it when it does, how to catch up on previous seasons and what to expect from the fourth installment.

Netflix released season 3 of 'You' on 15 October 2021. That was almost two years after the release of season two, so fans were waiting a while.

Netflix confirmed season 4 of 'You' would be released in two parts. Part one will debut on 9 February 2023, with part two released on 9 March 2023.

Netflix previously confirmed that You had started filming in London. Penn Badgley - who plays Joe - told Entertainment Tonight on 7 June 2022 that they had finished filming the first four episodes. That of course was a while ago now though, with the first release date very close.

How and where to watch 'You' season 4

'You' is a Netflix Original, which means you'll be needing a Netflix subscription if you want to watch any seasons of 'You'. That includes season 4 when it arrives on 9 February.

Unlike the previous seasons, Netflix isn't dropping all episodes at once this time around. Instead, it's taking the same approach it took for Stranger Things, releasing the season in two parts. As mentioned, the second part will arrive on 9 March 2023.

How many episodes will there be of 'You' season 4?

There are 10 episodes of 'You' season 1, 2 and 3. It is therefore likely season 4 will also see 10 episodes, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

Is there a trailer of 'You' season 4?

Yes! And it's nice and long too, giving us a great insight as to what we can expect from the new season. You can watch the full trailer below.

The Date Announcement released by Netflix during its Tudum event also offered a teaser of what we can expect from season 4. You can watch that below too.

What is expected to happen in 'You' season 4?

NOTE: Spoilers for season 3.

'You' season 3 focused Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) navigating fatherhood, alongside Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

We know from the end of season three that Joe lives to stalk another day, and seemingly in Paris this time, looking for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who was spared by Love thanks to the fact that she had a daughter. That said, Netflix confirmed Joe was in London - and the trailer indicates that too, which means there are definitely a couple of twists in season 4. Badgely also told Entertainment Tonight that the action would take place in London rather than Paris because it was "cheaper".

The tweet from Netflix confirming filming in London also featured some books, which certainly aren't there by accident.

If you zoom in on the books, you'll see Charles Dickens' 'Great Expectations' and 'Oliver Twist' - both of which are essentially about growing up from a boy's perspective. This could refer to Joe's mentality or perhaps Joe's son that he had to leave behind. It could also mean something as simple as the next season having "twists" and defying "expectations".

The other books include 'The Adventures Sherlock Holmes', suggesting more mystery and detective work - something the trailer hints at too, while 'Vanity Fair' centres on high society, which Joe is in the middle of based on the trailer. Meanwhile, 'A Good Man in a Cruel World' is certainly an interesting play on words, given it's quite clear Joe is not a 'good man', even if he thinks his actions are justified.

In other news, you could be forgiven to assume that Love Quinn is dead - given Joe blew her and the house up at the end of season 3 - though it wouldn't be the first time an ex returns from the dead in You if she reappears in season 4.

It's also worth remembering that Joe left his son Henry at the end of season 3 - as we briefly mentioned - so there is a chance he will return to Madra Linda at some point. Showrunner Sera Gamble told E News: "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen.

Gamble added: "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

There is also speculation that Marienne was on a moped behind Joe in the final scenes of season 3, suggesting she would be making an appearance in season 4. Badgely has since confirmed this - as has the trailer - and Badgely also told Entertainment Tonight: "There's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]."

In the same interview, Badgely said season 4 would see a change in format. He told the site: "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Based on the trailer, it seems that format could be that someone is playing Joe at his own game.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

A production shot that appeared in July 2022 shows Joe hasn't changed his ways though, throwing black bin bags of what we assume to be chopped up body parts of his latest victim into the river. Who was it though?

'You' season 4 cast

Netflix has confirmed Lukas Gage would appear in season four as a character called Adam. Adam is described as "the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want."

Netflix has also confirmed Charlotte Ritchie will play a character called Kate. The description of Kate sounds like another Peach from season 3: "Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch'. She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists.

"Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Netflix also confirmed Lady Phoebe will be played by Tilly Keeper and a character called Nadia will be played by Amy Leigh Hickman. There's also a character called Rhys played by Ed Speleers.

The following actors and actresses will also have recurring roles: Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James.

How to catch up on previous seasons of 'You'

If you want to catch up on seasons one, two and three of 'You' then you can find all 30 episodes on Netflix.

Each episode is around 45-minutes long.

Will there be a season 5 of 'You'?

Netflix hasn't confirmed a season five of 'You' yet, but it hasn't been ruled out either.

Before season 4 was announced, executive produced Sera Gamble previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."