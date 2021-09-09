(Pocket-lint) - Psychological thriller 'You' is back for a third season after nearly two years. Joe Goldberg is living with Love - who is pregnant with his child - in a suburban home. If you think that means Joe has changed from his old obsessive ways though, think again.

Here is everything you need to know about 'You' season three, including when it will be released, how to watch it, how to catch up on previous seasons and what to expect from the third installment.

Netflix has confirmed season 3 of 'You' will be released on 15 October 2021. That's almost two years after the release of season two, so fans have been waiting a while.

'You' is a Netflix Original, which means you'll be needing a Netflix subscription if you want to watch the latest season of 'You' when it is released.

It is not yet clear if Netflix will drop all episodes at once, or if it will be a week-by-week affair.

Netflix confirmed there will be 10 episodes of 'You' season 3, which is the same as season one and two, both of which had 10 episodes each.

Yes. Netflix dropped the official trailer for 'You' season 3 at the end of August. You can watch it below.

'You' season 3 will feature Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) navigating fatherhood, alongside Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

We know from the end of season two that the dangerous two move to the suburbs with Love pregnant and Joe taking an interest in the nextdoor neighbour, showing that while he is in the suburbs and out of his comfort zone, he has not changed.

The trailer focuses on the upcoming baby, with Joe narrating and discussing what to call him. With the end of season two showing Love is just as dangerous and obsessive as Joe, if not more so, we're sure season three will definitely not be without its dark twists and turns.

Scott Speedman has joined the cast of YOU Season 3!



He’ll play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath pic.twitter.com/EYp7Xfg65u — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 21, 2020

A list of some cast members have been confirmed for the new season including Scott Speedman as Matthew, who is described as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

Travis Van Winkle will play a character called Cary, who is said to invite Joe into his inner circle, while Shalita Grant will play a "mom-fluencer" called Sherry who is actually a mean girl that only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.

Fresh blood joining You Season 3:



Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.



Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

If you want to catch up on seasons one and two of 'You' then you can find all 20 episodes on Netflix.

Each episode is around 45-minutes long so there's still plenty of time to refresh your memory - or start the series from scratch - before season three drops.

Netflix hasn't confirmed a season four of 'You' yet, but it hasn't been ruled out either.

Executive produced Sera Gamble previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."