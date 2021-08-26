Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Netflix TV news

What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Unsplash What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It may have taken a few years, but someone at Netflix has clearly figured out that live events are big business when it comes to TV shows and movies - you only have to look at the various comic conventions around the world to see how huge they can become.

Netflix has been exploring this space a little recently, in particular with the WitcherCon live event to showcase upcoming plans and teases for fans of its show The Witcher, and now it's branching out into a more mainstream type of event.

Tudum, as it's called, will seemingly be an annual fixture during which Netflix will show off upcoming shows and movies with interviews and talking points from the stars and creators of those pieces of content.

As that trailer confirms, there will be an absolute host of big names in attendance (virtually), showcasing major shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, so it'll be one to stick in the diary for big fans of any Netflix property.

When is Netflix Tudum?

Let's get that key info down, then - Tudum is on 25 September 2021, at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 4PM GMT / 1AM JST and KST.

It'l be livestreamed on Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, but also on Twitch and Twitter, although we don't have live links for those streams yet.

Before the stream, though, you can check out the Tudum website to find out more about who and what will be appearing, so check it out now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 26 August 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained
What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV review: Ultra-resolute wonderment
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV review: Ultra-resolute wonderment By John Archer ·
Sections TV