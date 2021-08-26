What is Netflix Tudum? The new streaming event explained

(Pocket-lint) - It may have taken a few years, but someone at Netflix has clearly figured out that live events are big business when it comes to TV shows and movies - you only have to look at the various comic conventions around the world to see how huge they can become.

Netflix has been exploring this space a little recently, in particular with the WitcherCon live event to showcase upcoming plans and teases for fans of its show The Witcher, and now it's branching out into a more mainstream type of event.

Tudum, as it's called, will seemingly be an annual fixture during which Netflix will show off upcoming shows and movies with interviews and talking points from the stars and creators of those pieces of content.

As that trailer confirms, there will be an absolute host of big names in attendance (virtually), showcasing major shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, so it'll be one to stick in the diary for big fans of any Netflix property.

Let's get that key info down, then - Tudum is on 25 September 2021, at 9AM PST / 12PM EST / 4PM GMT / 1AM JST and KST.

It'l be livestreamed on Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, but also on Twitch and Twitter, although we don't have live links for those streams yet.

Before the stream, though, you can check out the Tudum website to find out more about who and what will be appearing, so check it out now.