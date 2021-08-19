Netflix adds Spatial Audio for iOS users

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is rolling out an update for iPhone and iPad that brings full Spatial Audio to its mobile app for the first time.

While some believed Netflix content to be in Spatial Audio already, it was only presented in stereo to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Now supporting films and TV shows can output spatially-located surround sound.

You can toggle Spatial Audio in the Control Center, but only if you are listening on AirPods Pro or Max headphones.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the additional feature to 9to5Mac.

It should already be available on iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 or above. If not, check the App Store to see if you have an update waiting.

Netflix admits that this is a "slow rollout", so it could also be that your region is yet to get Spatial Audio on supported content.

Apple will introduce a further audio feature with iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 next month. Spatialise Stereo will also create a virtual surround sound option from standard 2-channel mixes. This too will work only for AirPods Pro and Max users.

You can check out everything you need to know about Apple's Spatial Audio and how to switch it on for your device in our handy guide here.