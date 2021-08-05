(Pocket-lint) - Ofcom has revealed research into Brits' viewing habits during 2020 and the ongoing pandemic. One of the major takeaways is that more people in the UK now subscribe to Netflix than pay TV - Sky, BT and Virgin Media combined.

More than half UK households now subscribe to Netflix (52 per cent), which tops the 48 per cent of households that have pay TV.

Streaming services generally have benefitted from lockdowns and stay at home messaging. There are now more than 30 million subscribers to a streaming service in the UK. This includes Netflix, but also Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Now and several others.

TV and online video viewing raised during 2020 too. The average person in the country spent five hours and 40 minutes per day watching either broadcast TV, a streaming service, or online video through the likes of YouTube.

Naturally, there is a split between age groups on which is the more dominent viewing format of choice. For example, 16-34 year olds were more likely to watch content on YouTube than live TV.

"TV and online video have proved an important antidote to lockdown life, with people spending a third of their waking hours last year glued to screens for news and entertainment," said Ofcom's group director of strategy and research, Yih-Choung Teh.

"The pandemic undoubtedly turbo-charged viewing to streaming services, with three in five UK homes now signed up. But, with subscriber growth slowing into 2021 and lockdown restrictions easing, the challenge for the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be to ensure a healthy pipeline of content and keep customers signed up."