(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is reportedly planning a live-action Pokemon TV series, according to a new report.

Variety claimed Netflix is in the early stages in the development cycle, with Lucifer co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson set to lead the yet-to-be-announced project. Keep in mind Netflix has been expressing interest in getting into mobile games lately at no added cost to subscribers, and it's assumed the streaming giant could have new originals in the pipeline to premiere alongside any games content it might have in the works.

The company has had success in creating shows based on games, too, like with its breakout hit The Witcher. It has Resident Evil and Tomb Raider shows in development, as well. In 2015, it was rumoured Netflix partnered with Nintendo on a live-action Legend of Zelda series, but that was reportedly canceled.

With that in mind, it's always possible the Pokmon project could be canned still since it's so early yet. We'll keep you posted as more information surfaces.

