Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Netflix TV news

Netflix might make a live-action Pokemon TV series as it pushes into gaming

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash Netflix might make a live-action Pokemon TV series as it pushes into gaming

- It's in the early stages

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is reportedly planning a live-action Pokemon TV series, according to a new report.

Variety claimed Netflix is in the early stages in the development cycle, with Lucifer co-showrunner and executive producer Joe Henderson set to lead the yet-to-be-announced project. Keep in mind Netflix has been expressing interest in getting into mobile games lately at no added cost to subscribers, and it's assumed the streaming giant could have new originals in the pipeline to premiere alongside any games content it might have in the works. 

The company has had success in creating shows based on games, too, like with its breakout hit The Witcher. It has Resident Evil and Tomb Raider shows in development, as well. In 2015, it was rumoured Netflix partnered with Nintendo on a live-action Legend of Zelda series, but that was reportedly canceled.

With that in mind, it's always possible the Pokmon project could be canned still since it's so early yet. We'll keep you posted as more information surfaces.

For a roundup of best Netflix shows to watch now, see our guide:

Pocket-lint also has a Netflix tips and tricks guide here and a comparison of Netflix against top US video streaming services here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 27 July 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
Netflix might make a live-action Pokemon TV series as it pushes into gaming
Netflix might make a live-action Pokemon TV series as it pushes into gaming By Maggie Tillman ·
What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work?
What is YouTube Premium, how much is it, and how does it work? By Maggie Tillman ·
  • Source: Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action Pokémon series - variety.com
Sections TV