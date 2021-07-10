Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Netflix reveals The Witcher season 2 release date and new trailer

- Season 2 debuts 17 December 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has announced The Witcher season 2 will debut on its streaming platform shortly before Christmas, and it also released the first trailer for the new season. 

The show is set to return 17 December 2021. Netflix announced the news during an inaugural WitcherCon event. It also provided the first full-length look at the upcoming season, which you can watch above. From what we can tell, the second season picks up where the first season ended, with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) meeting up with exiled Princess Cirill. The duo goes to Kaer Morhen - the mountain fortress where Geralt trained - so that Ciri can become a witcher, too. It doesn't look easy, to say the least.

In addition to the trailer and date, Netflix teased a behind-the-scenes featurette with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan (who play Yennefer and Ciri, respectively), as well as Jaskier’s new maroon wardrobe, and vague episode titles for season two. Cavill even said the next season will have a new song from Jaskier.

Also announced was a release date for an animated prequel film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will come to Netflix on 23 August 2021. Finally, at WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red revealed a next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that will arrive for free later this year with DLC based on the Netflix show.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 10 July 2021.
