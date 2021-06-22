Steven Spielberg and Amblin sign major Netflix deal

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has signed a blockbuster deal with Steven Spielberg's movie studio to produce two films a year for an unspecified period.

Amblin Partners has several brands under its wing - including Amblin Entertainment and Dreamworks - and Spielberg could direct some of the movies himself.

The deal was overseen by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and the streaming firm's head of original films, Scott Stuber.

"At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the centre of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways," said Spielberg (as reported by Variety).

"This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team."

The content agreement will not include a semi-biopic the director is currently making with Seth Rogen.

"Steven is a creative visionary and leader and, like so many others around the world, my growing up was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that have been enduring, inspiring and awakening," Sarandos added on behalf of Netflix.

"We cannot wait to get to work with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be part of this chapter of Steven’s cinematic history."

Writing by Rik Henderson.