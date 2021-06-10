Lupin Part 2: Release date, plot and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - One of the great things about modern streaming is that you can find hit titles from other regions - and Lupin is the sleeper hit that's taking Netflix by storm.

The series focuses on Omar Sy's Assane Diop, and his intriguing adventures as Lupin - based around Maurice Leblanc's gentleman thief, fusing suspense, comedy and some of the most cunning subterfuge you'll see on TV.

To say that Lupin was suave would be an understatement, and much of that comes from Sy's performance. The great news is that there's a second season, or Part 2 as it's named, as well as talk of Season 3.

Lupin Season 2 - or Part 2 - will hit Netflix on 11 June 2021, so you'll just be able to hit play and start watching.

Yes, released in May, there's a trailer on YouTube, embedded below. Note this is the English language trailer.

Lupin Part 2 will stream on Netflix. You will need a Netflix subscription to watch it.

Lupin Part 1 is also on Netflix so you can stream that before you watch the new season. If you haven't watched the first season, you need to, because the story is sequential through the episodes and the first season sets up the plot and characters for the second season.

Lupin is a French language title. We think it's best watched in French for the original soundtrack, but it's also available in Arabic, English, Hindi and Polish, while subtitles are offered in English, Arabic, Polish or Traditional Chinese.

With Part 1 leaving us with a cliffhanger, Assane Diop is back with his alter ego Arsène Lupin, looking to exact his revenge. There will be five episodes to Part 2.

The official tease for Part 2 reads: "This isn't a game anymore. Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger."

The official trailers shows Diop hooking up with best friend Benjamin, reveal that Diop is now the most wanted man in France, while the action takes place across a wide range of settings, with Paris as much a star of the show as the actors.

On a teaser site, Netflix dropped a big hint about Part 3 of Lupin. With the words flicking through languages, assane-diop.com tells us that Assane Diop is always one step ahead and that Lupin will return for a Part 3.

That's been confirmed by Omar Sy himself, so it's pretty much nailed on.

On ne peut rien vous cacher.

Lupin partie 3 est confirmée !



We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

As for the Part 3 release date that's unknown, but as the dates drop into place to confirm Part 2, we also see "22" appear briefly, perhaps a nod to Part 3 appearing in 2022, which is what we'd expect.

Elsewhere as the characters flick through on the secret reveal there's also a "4", perhaps suggesting a Part 4 could also be in the pipeline.

Writing by Chris Hall.