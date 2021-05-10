(Pocket-lint) - Stranger Things are still happening.

The fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, is getting closer to a release. The third season left quite a few hanging questions about the future of the series, but Netflix has given us a few hints about the next season in the form of teaser trailers and casting announcements.

While the release of a second teaser trailer made fans hope that season four could arrive soon, go ahead and temper those expectations. The series was still filming as of the beginning of April. Previous seasons have seen post-production take over six months before the show premieres, so it’d make sense that we won’t see the next season until 2022. Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler in the show, recently said that season four will hopefully be out in 2022.

You can watch the next season of Stranger Things or catch up on all the older seasons via Netflix. It is a Netflix Original, after all.

Here's everything we know so far about season four:

The ending of season three saw David Harbour’s Hopper sacrifice himself to close the portal to the Upside Down beneath the town of Hawkins, but a post-credit scene left hope that Hopper is still alive. We see a prison in Russia that contains an unseen person, who Russian guards refer to as "the American" before feeding a different prisoner to a Demogorgon. Everyone hoped that American is Hopper, who entered the Upside Down dimension to avoid dying.

Well, we found out he is the American in question, thanks to a teaser trailer for season four, which is called "From Russia With Love". We can also guess that Hopper's time as a prisoner will be featured heavily in the next season, thanks to the casting of a Russian guard and a Russian smuggler for the new season.

The most recent teaser for season four, called "Eleven, are you Listening", teased the return of one of the series’ first villains: Mathew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner. He's seen walking into the Rainbow room to a group of children who call him Papa. The teaser seems to be a flashback to Brenner’s time raising Eleven in captivity alongside other gifted children. The last time we saw Brenner alive was when he was face to face with the Demogorgon season one.

That encounter left us assuming he's dead. In the second season, Eleven meets up with Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) - another child with powers who was kept at the Hawkins facility by Brenner - who’s out for vengeance. Together, they track down another former employee from the facility who reveals Brenner is alive.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things were set entirely in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, but the upcoming season is set to see the story expand outside of the small-town setting. We know that part of season four will take place in Russia - where Hopper is being held by Russian forces. New casting information also confirms the Russian setting, with Tom Wlaschiha playing a Russian guard named Dmitri and Nikola Duricko playing a smuggler named Yuri.

In addition to the Russian setting, the conclusion of season three saw Joyce Byers (Wynona Ryder) adopt Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and move out of Hawkins with her son Will (Noah Schnapp). We still don’t know where, but it provides yet another setting outside of Hawkins, which seems to be a theme for the season given the very first teaser for season four, released in 2019, featured the words "We’re not in Hawkins anymore" displayed across the screen.

Stranger Things loves paying homage to the 80s films that inspire it, and it seems to be doing that again - with the casting of Robert Englund, who was famous for starring in The Nightmare on Elm Street films as the disfigured serial killer Freddy Krueger. Englund will play another killer for Stranger Things season four. He'll be Victor Creel, a man who’s been imprisoned in a mental institution for a violent murder that happened in the 1950s.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things were a year apart. Season one was set in 1983, season two in 1984, and season three in 1985. Following that, it’d make sense for season four to take place in 1986, but it wouldn’t surprise us if it jumped further ahead to account for some of the actors - who were children when the series began - being a little older now. Still, don’t expect it to jump too far ahead; the nostalgic 80s vibe is a huge part of the show's success.

The fourth season of Stranger Things will see Matt and Ross Duffer back as writers and directors. The pair are responsible for the previous three seasons of Stranger Things. In addition to the Duffer brothers, all of the main characters from the first three seasons of Stranger Things are expected to return.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp as Will Byer

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLuaghlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Sadie Sink as Max

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byer

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Brett Gelman as Murray

Netflix has also revealed a set of new castings for the fourth season, here’s a rundown of those so far:

Robert Englund as Victor Creel , a man imprisoned in a mental institution for murder

, a man imprisoned in a mental institution for murder Tom Wlaschiha as Dimitri , a Russian guard who befriends Hopper

, a Russian guard who befriends Hopper Nikola Djuricko as Yuri , a Russian smuggler

, a Russian smuggler Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard , an orderly at a mental institution

, an orderly at a mental institution Eduardo Franco as Argyle , a stoner and pizza delivery boy

, a stoner and pizza delivery boy Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, a metalhead who also is the president of Hawkins High’s Dungeons and Dragons club known as the Hellfire club.

a metalhead who also is the president of Hawkins High’s Dungeons and Dragons club known as the Hellfire club. Sherman Augustus as Lt Colonel Sullivan , an intelligent military man

, an intelligent military man Mason Dye as Jason Carver, a rich and famous athlete

An interesting note about the Stranger Things season four teasers that have been released so far... In 2019, Netflix revealed an official announcement of Stranger Things 4, but since then, it's released two teaser trailers. You’ll notice the description in the YouTube link for the first teaser, From Russia with Love, has 001/004 in the description for the video. The second teaser similarly has 002/004. This implies we still have two more trailers coming.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.