(Pocket-lint) - Bridgerton - the glossy period drama with a modern twist - graced Netflix in late 2020 and it was excellent. Full of scandal, drama, sex and romance, it was the TV series that had us all hooked on Lady Whistledown's detailing of the events from start to finish.

The first series was inspired by Juila Quinn's book - 'The Duke and I' - which is the first of eight so there is plenty of material to see us binge on Bridgerton for quite a while longer. Netflix has confirmed a season 2, 3 and 4 so far.

Here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 2 and when it will hit our screens.

Netflix confirmed Bridgerton would see a season 2 on 21 January 2021, followed by confirming a season 3 and 4 on 13 April 2021. It hasn't yet confirmed when Bridgerton season 2 will air though. We would hope to see it at the end of 2021, or early 2022, but it's unclear for now.

Filming was due to start in Spring 2021 following a delay in 2020, and some rumours have suggested filming has already started after Phoebe Dynevor - who plays Daphne Bridgerton - was pictured travelling from the US to the UK with Daphne's signature auburn hair colour (a colour different to her natural hair). Clutching at straws perhaps but we will go with it.

When Bridgerton season 2 does land though, it be on Netflix only. Unsurprising, given its a Netflix original series - and the biggest one so far - so you'll need to make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready.

Bridgerton season 1 had eight episodes so it wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar number for season 2, though currently we don't know.

Each episode is likely to be an hour long though, as they were in season 1 so we can hope for at least eight hours of more drama and Lady Whistledown reporting.

As mentioned, the first season of Bridgerton was inspired by Julia Quinn's 'The Duke and I', which focused on the relationship between the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and the oldest of the Bridgerton daughter's, Daphne Bridgerton.

The second season is expected to be inspired by the second book, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'. It will focus on eligible bachelor Anthony Bridgerton and a woman called Edwina Sharma. Though of course, nothing will be straightforward as that doesn't make for good TV, so Edwina's sister Kate will make sure Lady Whistledown has something to write about for her Society Papers.

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet... pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

Julia Quinn also told the BBC: "I'm just so excited because I know what's in book two, having written it, and I think there are some scenes that are going to be so incredible and people are going to love."

Well given season 2 is expected to be focused on Anthony Bridgerton, among others, we know Jonathan Bailey, who plays him, will be back. Most of the season one cast are also expected to return, including Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne and Lady Whistledown's voiceover Julie Andrews.

Unfortunately, we won't see the return of the Duke of Hastings, Rege-Jean Page, for the second season.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Netflix has confirmed four new additions to the cast for the second season though: Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Shelley Conn as Edwina and Kate Sharma's mum, Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young as Jack. Simone Ashley will play Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2:



Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother.



Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

All eight episodes of Bridgerton season 1 are still available to watch on Netflix so you can refresh your memory as to what happened in that social season as much as you like ahead of the new season.

Yes. Netflix has confirmed there will be a season 3 and season 4 of Bridgerton so far, meaning plenty of drama still to come.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.