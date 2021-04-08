(Pocket-lint) - Sony Pictures has inked a new so-called pay-one window deal with Netflix. That means, starting in 2022, the streaming service will have exclusive US rights to stream Sony Pictures' releases when they finish their theatrical and home video runs. Netflix confirmed the deal on Twitter.

"Get ready for Uncharted, Morbius, Bullet Train, and Where the Crawdads Sing, plus future sequels to Venom, Jumanji, Bad Boys, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," Netflix tweeted. Keep in mind Netflix is now, effectively, replacing Starz as Sony’s pay-one window streaming partner.

Variety said Netflix paid a "recording-setting price tag" to win its pay-one window agreement with Sony.

The new deal will see not only Sony’s theatrical films but also films from its Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics, Screen Gems, and TriStar Pictures studios all come to Netflix. It's a huge score for Netflix, which has seen increasing competition from the likes of Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and others. Several studios are choosing to send their films directly to their respective services.

The new deal will also give Netflix a first chance to snag original movies Sony may wish to send directly to streaming, although the studio can still sell to competitors if Netflix passes on a movie. Netflix will also license older movies from Sony.

Netflix's deal with Sony is believed to run about five years.

