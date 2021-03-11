(Pocket-lint) - How many people have your Netflix login? Or do you login to Netflix with someone's password? Well, that might not be the case for long.

The company is reportedly exploring ways to stop its 200 million subscribers from password sharing. GammaWire spotted a new feature that is preventing people who are not authorized to use an account from accessing it. Netflix issued a statement describing the feature as a "test" designed to "help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so".

If Netflix notices someone is trying to use an account without being the account owner, they’ll be asked to verify they're the owner through an email code or text code. If someone is unable to verify within a certain amount of time, they won’t be able to access any Netflix content and will be asked to make their own account. This test isn't limited to any one country.

You could get around this security measure, if you're someone who participates in password sharing. An account owner could send you the code as it arrives to them via email or phone, but we suspect that could get annoying fast for the person letting you access their Netflix.

This gets extra complicated for people who are part of a household account. Netflix’s terms of service indicate that streaming content "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household", but it's unclear if that means everyone must live in the same physical home.

For instance, what about parents whose kids go away to college? Can they still share passwords as part of a household? Netflix has some explaining to do, so Pocket-lint reached out to the company for clarification.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.