(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is testing a linear content channel in France, which means all viewers on the channel are able to simultaneously watch the same programming, according to a new report.

Variety has claimed that the new channel, called Netflix Direct, is for Netflix streaming subscribers. It will serve up content from the Netflix library, but in a linear format like traditional cable and broadcast TV stations do. The company reportedly told Variety that it chose France for the launch of Netflix Direct because traditional TV is “hugely popular” in the country, where people want a "lean back" experience so they "don’t have to choose shows", the company said.

“Maybe you’re not in the mood to decide, or you’re new and finding your way around, or you just want to be surprised by something new and different,” Netflix explained. Netflix Direct launched in France on 5 November 2020 and should be available to all of the country's nine million subscribers by the end of the month.

Keep in mind Netflix often tests features on a smaller basis, such as the recent Shuffle button that allows users to scroll through recommended options.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.