Netflix green-lights a live-action Assassin's Creed series

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is making a live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, though details are still slim at the moment. The upcoming show, the first of several new series Netflix announced, will “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories".

Netflix indicated animated and anime adaptations are also on deck. The live-action show, however, still doesn't have a showrunner, and neither Netflix nor Ubisoft have announced when it will air or what the story will be about, though the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise typically features historical settings and has focused on themes such as the Crusades and Vikings.

The question is: Do fans want to see Ubisoft's sci-fi world on the small screen?

The 2016 film adaptation of the same name, which stars Michael Fassbender as the convict Callum Lynch, currently has 18 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It is generally regarded as a box office and critical failure, so it's interesting to see Ubisoft so keen to adapt the franchise again.



But let's keep in mind the new series wouldn't be Netflix's first rodeo when it comes to adaptations of game series. It offers The Witcher, for instance, which stars Henry Cavill and has spawned a live-action prequel spinoff. Netflix is also working on an adapation of Resident Evil.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.