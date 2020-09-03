(Pocket-lint) - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California earlier this year, have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. They reportedly have been pitching movie and TV ideas in Hollywood for months.

According to The New York Times and Variety, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will create a variety of content for the streaming giant, including documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s series. In a statement, the couple said their lives have allowed them to "understand the power of the human spirit: Of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.“

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," they explained, signaling they will are focused on telling stories and covering issues that are meaningful to them. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries.

An animated series about inspirational women is also in the works.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” Harry and Markle said in their statement while also confirming to uphold diversity both in front of and behind the camera.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle starred in the legal drama Suits. She also recently narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephants. Meanwhile, Harry worked with the filmmakers of Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix. The pair earlier this year announced plans to step away from their senior roles in the royal family to move to Los Angeles and become financially independent.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.