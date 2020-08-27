Netflix is making a Resident Evil live-action TV series

(Pocket-lint) - Resident Evil is the latest video game franchise being turned into a TV series, courtesy of streaming giant Netflix.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a Resident Evil TV series. The story will span two timelines. The first sees teen sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they're forced to move to a corporate town, New Raccoon City, where they learn their father knows secrets that could destroy the world.

The second timeline, set a decade into the future, reveals only 15 million people are left on Earth. There are also six billion creatures - people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, is a survivor whose sister and father continue to haunt her in this dark apocalyptic world.

Andrew Dabb, co-showrunner on Supernatural, which is wrapping up its final season for The CW, will oversee the series with producers Robert Kulzer, Oliver Berben, aand Mary Leah Sutton of Constantin Film. He will be the showrunner and writer, while the others are billed as executive producers. Bronwen Hughes, whose past credits include The Walking Dead, will also executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," Dabb said in a statement. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

Studio Capcom launched Resident Evil in 1996. In that time, more than 100 million games have been sold, and it has expanded into theme parks and feature films that have grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide, making Resident Evil one of the most successful franchises of all time.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.