Best Netflix shows: The top binge worthy TV series to watch

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a new show to binge watch on Netflix? You've come to the right place. This is the Pocket-lint team's list of the best shows to watch on the streaming platform.

Under each show in our list, you'll find a few similar shows so you can pick based on what you may have watched before, or you can just trust us. If a show is on this list, at least one Pocket-lint team member has enjoyed it and would recommend.

You'll also find the number of seasons for each show, the typical episode length and how many episodes in total so you can gauge how long it will take you to get through the show, ready for your next binge.

The Umbrella Academy

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Episode length: 56 minutes

Similar to: Altered Carbon, The Witcher, DC Titans, Locke & Key

The Umbrella Academy follows a family of former child hereos adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The estranged teenagers become reunited by their father's death, uncovering family secrets and a looming threat to humanity. A season three hasn't been confirmed, yet.

Dynasty

Seasons: 3

Total episodes: 64

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Gossip Girl, Riverdale

In a rebooted update to the classic prime-time soap, Dynasty follows the feud between two US billionaire families - the Carringtons and the Corbys - over their fortune and their children. The show has been renewed for a fourth season.

You

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Ozark, Dirty John, Mindhunter

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg, a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man who goes to extreme lengths to insert himself into the lives of women he has become transfixed with. A third season is expected in 2021.

13 Reasons Why

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 49

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Beyond The Reasons, Riverdale, Elite, Gossp Girl

13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen and his classmates discovering the truth behind why Hannah Baker took her own life, by listening to a series of cassette tapes she left behind each offering a different reason. No more seasons coming.

BoJack Horseman

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 77

Episode length: 25 minutes

Similar to: Horsin' Around, Rick and Morty, Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman tells the story of an anthropomorphic horse named BoJack Horseman, a washed-up star from the 90s sitcom Horsin' Around living in Hollywood and moaning about pretty much everything. No more seasons coming.

Money Heist

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 31

Episode length: 50 minutes

Similar to: You, Breaking Bad, Money Heist The Phenomenon

Money Heist is all about a carefully recruited, unusual group of robbers who attempt to complete the most maticuliously planned, perfect heists in Spanish history under the command of The Professor. There will be a fifth and final season.

The Last Dance

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Episode length: 51 minutes

Similar to: Formula 1: Drive to Survive

A docuseries about the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage of the 1997-1998 season. Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman all feature. No more seasons.

How To Get Away With Murder

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 90

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Ozark, House of Cards, Suits

How To Get Away With Murder follows the lives of an excellent criminal defence attorney and law professor - Annalise Keating - and a group of her law students who get mixed up in a murder plot together. No more seasons due.

After Life

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18

Episode length: 30 minutes

Similar to: Ricky Gervais is Derek, Derry Girls

After Life is written and produced by comedian Ricky Gervais, who plays Tony - a nice guy who's wife dies unexpectedly, turning him into a man who doesn't care quite as much anymore about what he does or says. A third season is coming.

Ozark

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Breaking Bad, How to Get Away with Murder, Peaky Blinders

Ozark sees Jason Bateman star as a financial advisor - Martin 'Marty' Byrde - who uproots his very ordinary family from Chicago to the Missori Ozarks, where he has to launder money in order to keep a drug lord happy after a previous scheme went wrong. A fourth season has been confirmed.

Black Mirror

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 22

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Altered Carbon, Black Mirror Bandersnatch, Orphan Black

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a science fiction series that focuses on various - sometimes pretty dark - themes of modern society, particularly the unanticipated consequences of new technology. A sixth season is expected but not confirmed.

Altered Carbon

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18

Episode length: 51 minutes

Similar to: The Umbrella Academy, Orphan Black, Sense 8, Colony, Altered Carbon Resleeved

Altered Carbon is set in the future where the conciousness is digitised and stored. The series follows a prisoner who returns to life after 250 years on ice and must solve a murder to win his freedom. A third season hasn't been confirmed yet.

3%

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 26

Episode length: 47 minutes

Similar to: The OA, Sense 8, Altered Carbon

Set in the future where the elite occupy an island paradise away from the crowded slums, 3% follows those trying to make it to better side but only some candidates succeed - three per cent of them in fact. The fourth and final season will arrive on 14 August.

Stranger Things

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 25

Episode length: 51 minutes

Similar to: Beyond Stranger Things, Locke & Key, The Order

After a young boy goes missing in a small town, his mother, a police chief and his friends have to confront terrifying supernatural forces and dark government agencies in order to try and get him back. A fourth season is coming.

Dead To Me

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Episode length: 30 minutes

Similar to: Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls, Jane the Virgin, Good Girls

Dead To Me follows a blossoming friendship between a hotheaded widow who is on the hunt for the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband and an eccentric optimist with a big secret. A third and final season is coming.

Black Lightning

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 45

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Gotham, Titans, Marvel The Defenders, The Umbrella Academy

Black Lightning follows a school principal and retired superhero called Jefferson Pierce who returns to action as the legendary Black Lightning when his family is threatened by a gang. A fourth season has been confirmed and is expected to premiere in January 2021.

Big Mouth

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 31

Episode length: 25 minutes

Similar to: Bojack Horseman, South Park, F is for Family

Big Mouth is an animated series following a group of teenage friends who find their lives in suburban New York upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty. A fourth, fifth and sixth season have been confirmed.

Power

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 63

Episode length: 55 minutes

Similar to: Queen of the South, Sons of Anarchy, Ozark

Power follows James St.Patrick, aka Ghost, a very wealthy, well-liked New York nightclub owner, who is also a drug kingpin. In his bid to become a successful, clean business owner, he gets mixed up in all sorts, making plenty of enemies in the process. No more seasons coming.

Suits

Seasons: 9

Total episodes: 134

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: How to get away with Murder, White Collar

Suits follows the personal and professional lives of the partners at a New York law firm, but in particular Harvey Specter and his brilliant and talented law associate Mike Ross, who has never been to law school. No more seasons coming.

White Lines

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Episode length: 50 minutes

Similar to: The Sinner, Queen of the South, Ozark, Power

White Lines follows Zoe Walker leaving her quiet life behind and heading to Ibiza to find out what happened to her brother - a famous DJ - who mysteriously died on the island a couple of decades beforehand. Her hunt for the truth sees her walking a dangerous path though, getting herself caught up in the drug-fuelled, party world. It's not yet known if there will be a second season.

Gossip Girl

Seasons: 6

Total episodes: 121

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars, Dynasty, Suits

Gossip Girl follows the lives of New York's Upper East Side priviledged teens. Relationships, friendships, sex, scandals and secrets are all revealed through an anonymous blogger called Gossip Girl that misses nothing. No more seasons coming.

Sons of Anarchy

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 92

Episode length: 45 minutes

Similar to: Queen of the South, Peaky Blinders, White Lines

Sons of Anarchy follows gun-running motorcycle club Sons of Anarchy - or SAMCRO - and their legal and illegal businesses in a town called Charming. The club gets mixed up in all sorts, getting into conflicts with rival gangs, racist groups and the law. No more seasons coming.

Russian Doll

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Episode length: 30 minutes

Similar to: Dead To Me, Grace and Frankie, Atypical, Workin Moms, The Good Place

Russian Doll follows game-developer Nadia Vulvokov who repeatedly dies and relives the same night over and over again. Whilst trying to solve why, she finds Alan Zaveri who is in the same situation. A second season is coming.

Breaking Bad

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 62

Episode length: 49 minutes

Similar to: El Camino, Narcos, Ozark, Peaky Blinders, Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad follows Walter White - a terminally ill chemistry professor who teams up with one of his former students, Jesse Pinkman, to start manufacturing and selling methamphetamine in order to try and secure a future for his wife and teenage son. No more seasons coming.

Locke & Key

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Episode length: 48 minutes

Similar to: Once Upon a Time, Orphan Black, Stranger Things

Following the mysterious murder of their father, three Locke siblings and their mother move to his ancestral estate - Keyhouse - where they find keys that unlock powers and secrets that could be linked to his death. A second season is coming.

The Stranger

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Episode length: 43 minutes

Similar to: Doctor Foster, Safe, Line of Duty, Bodyguard

After a stranger visits family man Adam Price making a shocking claim about his wife, he becomes wrapped up in a mystery involving his wife and friends whilst searching for answers. Meanwhile the stranger continues to visit others in the suburban village, forcing them to admit their secrets. It's not yet known if there will be a season two.

You Me Her

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 50

Episode length: 29 minutes

Similar to: Love, Easy, The HookUp Plan

You Me Her follows the three-way romantic relationship between a husband and wife - Jack and Emma Trakarsky - and another woman, Izzy Silva, who is an escourt hired by the couple to spice up their sex life. Only four of the five seasons are currently available on Netflix. There will not be a sixth season.

The End of the F***ing World

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 25 minutes

Similar to: I am not okay with this, Sex Education, Misfits

The End of the F***king World follows the lives of 17-year olds James - who thinks he is a psycopath - and Alyssa - the new girl at school. After making a connection, Alyssa convinces James to come with her on a road trip to try and find her real father who left when she was a child. There are two seasons, but only season one is currently available on Netflix. There are said to be no plans for a third season.

The Good Place

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 53

Episode length: 22 minutes

Similar to: Workin' Moms, Schitts Creek

The Good Place is a heaven-like town where people who have been good go when they die. The series follows Elenor, who isn't supposed to be there, righting her wrongs to earn her place. No more seasons coming.

Orange Is The New Black

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 91

Episode length: 52 minutes

Similar to: Dead to Me, Never Have I Ever, You, Better Call Saul

Orange Is The New Black follows Piper Chapman - a normally law-abiding citizen - who has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after transporting drug money to an ex girlfriend 10 years prior. No more seasons coming.

The Big Show Show

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Episode length: 25 minutes

Similar to: Victorious, Sam & Cat, Alexa & Katie

The Big Show Show follows former WWE wrestler The Big Show and his next challenge out of the ring: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida. It is not yet known if there will be a season two.

Maniac

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Episode length: 30-45 minutes

Similar to: Russian Doll, The Kominsky Method, Dead to Me

Maniac follows two struggling strangers who take part in a pharmaceutical trial involving a doctor with issues and an emotional computer, for a drug that will solve their issues with no complications. Naturally, it doesn't go quite to plan. No more seasons planned.

Control Z

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Episode length: 41 minutes

Similar to: Pretty Little Liars, Riverdale, Elite, Gossip Girl

Control Z follows socially isolated but observant high school student, Sofia, and her mission to uncover the identity of a hacker spilling secrets about students to the entire school, before her own secrets are revealed. A second season is coming.

Santa Clarita Diet

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Episode length: 29 minutes

Similar to: The Good Place, Hemlock Grove

Santa Clarita Diet follows ordinary husband and wife realtors Sheila and Joel from Santa Clarita in California, whose lives take an interesting turn when Sheila dies, returns and starts craving human flesh. No more seasons coming.

Magic for Humans

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 19

Episode length: 23 minutes

Similar to: Impractical Jokers, Death by Magic

Magic for Humans follows magician Justin Willman blending good-natured magic with grown up laughs, from baffling people on the street, to orchestrating elaborate tricks. A fourth season has not been confirmed as yet.

Better Call Saul

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 50

Episode length: 47 minutes

Similar to: Breaking Bad, Peaky Blinders, Narcos, House of Cards

Better Call Saul is the prequel to Breaking Bad, following the trials and tribulations of small-time attorney Jimmy McGill before he becomes Walter White's morally challenged lawyer, Saul Goodman. A sixth and final season is expected to air in 2021.

Rick and Morty

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 41

Episode length: 22 minutes

Similar to: South Park, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty is an animated series that follows the exploits of super, but careless, scientist Rick and his 14-year old, not so smart grandson Morty. A fifth season is coming.

Godless

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Episode length: 70 minutes

Similar to: The Last Kingdom, The Duel, Frontier

Godless is a limited series set in 1880s America and follows nortorious criminal Frank Griffin and his gang of outlaws looking for former member Roy Goode, who is hiding out in a town populated by entirely by women. No more seasons coming.

The OA

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Sense 8, Orphan Black

The OA follows previously blind Prairie who returns home after being missing for seven years. Now in her twenties with her sight back, she recruits five strangers for a secret mission. No more seasons coming.

Hip Hop Evolution

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 45 minutes

Similar to: The Defiant Ones, Reincarnated

Hip Hop Evolution is a documentary series featuring interviews with influential DJs, MCs and moguls tracing Hip Hop's evolution from the 1970s to the 2000s. No more seasons have been announced as yet.

Colony

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 36

Episode length: 41 minutes

Similar to: Sense 8, Altered Carbon, The OA, Orphan Black

Colony follows former FBI Agent Will Bowman and his wife Katie, who risk everything to try and find their lost son after LA is invaded by outside forces and becomes a walled-in settlement. There won't be a fourth season. Only seasons one and two are currently available on Netflix.

Narcos

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 30

Episode length: 45 minutes

Similar to: Narcos Mexico, El Chapo, Queen of the South, Ozark, Power

Narcos centres around the real-life story of Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and Steve Murphy - a DEA agent sent to Columbia to capture him. No more seasons coming. The fourth season is Narcos Mexico instead.

The Kominsky Method

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

Episode length: 30 minutes

Similar to: Grace and Frankie, Schitts Creek, After Life

The Kominsky Method follows aging actor - Sandy Kominsky (played by Michael Douglas) - who now makes his living as an acting coach after a brief stint of fame many years ago. A third and final season is coming.

Love

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 34

Episode length: 33 minutes

Similar to: Grace and Frankie, Lovesick, Atypical, You Me Her

Love follows rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus as a couple who are living through the humilations and exhilarations of intimacy, commitment and other relationship issues they would like to avoid. No more seasons coming.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Episode length: 16 minutes

Similar to: Middleditch & Schwartz, W/Bob & David, The Characters

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a comedy sketch series where Tim Robinson and guests spend each show driving someone to the point of wanting to leave. A second season is expected.

Lost In Space

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Episode length: 60 minutes

Similar to: Another Life, Locke & Key, Star Trek

Lost In Space sees the Robinson family crash-land onto an alien planet. They fight against all odds to survive and escape, but they are surrounded by hidden dangers. The third and final season is coming in 2021.

Glitch

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 18

Episode length: 52 minutes

Similar to: Stranger Things, Sense 8, American Horror Story

Glitch follows a police officer and doctor facing an emotional mystery where seven local residents inexplicably return from the dead in peak physical form but with no memory, they attempt to figure out how they died in the first place. No more seasons coming.

iZombie

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 71

Episode length: 41 minutes

Similar to: Santa Clarita Diet, Lucifier, Daybreak

iZombie follows medical resident-turned-zombie Olivia Moore, who retains her humanity by eating brains at the morge and finds she has an uncanny new gift for solving crimes. No more seasons coming.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.