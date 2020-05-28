Netflix is reportedly working on a new feature that will improve offline viewing.

Code found inside the latest update points to viewers being able to watch partially downloaded shows and movies sometime in the near future.

That will essentially mean that, if you started to download a Netflix show before boarding a plane, say, you'll be able to watch the amount downloaded so far, even if it was interrupted. At present, you can only watch content offline that is complete.

XDA Developers found relevant strings in the code of Netflix v7.5.80 for Android. They include user notifications like "you've reached the end of what's been downloaded", and "you need to download a bit more to start watching".

As this was found in the Android app, there's no guarantee that it will appear on iOS too, but we don't see why not.

Indeed, Netflix customer support hinted at the feature on Twitter in February this year, without a mention of format.

Thanks so much for your feedback, we have taken it into consideration from our end. *KB — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) February 6, 2020

There's no indication as yet when the feature could appear. It is likely to be in test currently, hence the code strings, but we'll update as and when we find out more.

The first 16 minutes of The Last Dance, here we come.