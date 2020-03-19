In response to the pandemic, and following a conversation with European officials, Netflix plans to reduce bit rates of streams in Europe for one month, which will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 per cent.

European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal he had an "important phone conversation" with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. He said "infrastructures might be in strain" with so many people staying home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He recommended people "switch to standard definition when HD [high-definition] is not necessary".

Important phone conversation with @ReedHastings, CEO of @Netflix



To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome



Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.



To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary. — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 18, 2020

Now, Netflix will officially cut its streaming quality for 30 days. It's unclear if Netflix videos will look more pixelated when streamed online during this time. Videos with higher bitrates are obviously clearer and smooth to watch, but they also use more data. It's estimated that one hour of standard definition video uses about 1GB of data, while HD video can use up to 3GB an hour.

"Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Reed Hastings, and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, Netflix has decided to begin reducing bitrates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days," Netflix announced in a statement.

We've contacted Netflix for more information about this decision and whether there are plans to do the same elsewhere.