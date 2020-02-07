How to turn off Netflix autoplay for trailer previews

Netflix has long had this autoplay "feature" for previews that's really annoying. Finally, it's allowing you to turn it off so you can browse the service without a trailer starting up every time you stop on a movie.

When you open Netflix, you're presented with a home screen of rows and can immediately start browsing movies and shows available. However, as you're looking, trailers or previews of whatever you're considering to watch will start to play as soon as you pause - even for a moment.

While that may seem handy, it's annoying when you're simply trying to find something to watch. And it's been a default feature across Netflix since at least 2014, but after several complaints from users over the years, Netflix is finally conceding, by giving you the option to turn it off. In other words, you can stop clips from playing while you’re navigating around the Netflix home screen and other parts of the service.

Follow these steps to disable Netflix's autoplay feature:

Log out and then sign in to your Netflix account via a web browser. Select your profile photo in the corner. Go to Manage Profiles. Select a profile. Under the profile name, language, and parental controls, there are autoplay options. Uncheck “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices”. Uncheck “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices”. Apply your changes, then log out, and sign back into Netflix.

This change should take effect across all the devices you use to watch Netflix.

Note: If you do step six, you will be stopping Netflix from automatically starting up the next episode when you’re streaming. While this option has been around for years, the ability to stop previews from automatically playing is new.